Hannah Grace Shares Video For New Single 'Feels Like Home'

Debut album 'Remedy' out October 9th.

Hannah Grace has shared the video for her new single, 'Feels Like Home', the latest track to be taken from her upcoming debut album, Remedy, out on October 9th via Never Fade Records.



The video follows the release of the single last month, which premiered on Radio 2 with Alison Hammond sitting in for Rylan who called it "absolutely brilliant". Reflective and emotional, the video paints a vivid snapshot of a romance looked back on. It has been directed by Joshua Fletcher and produced by Wild Stag Productions.



"I couldn't wait to make some cinematic visuals for this song", explains Hannah. "The song has a nostalgic vibe and the story in the video is about reflecting on a happy romantic memory that feels familiar and warm with a touch of melancholy. I think the video is so beautiful, I hope people love it."



'Feels Like Home' is taken from the forthcoming album Remedy, a infectious collection of soul-stirring, poignant and uplifting tracks, which also features Hannah's previous singles 'Missing The Show', 'How True Is Your Love', 'With You', 'Praise You' and 'Blue', all of which were playlisted at BBC Radio 2, alongside a wealth of heartfelt material that showcases her stunning vocal capabilities and artistry.



The album is a culmination of Hannah's enviable career to date, which has seen her garner over 25 million streams and win many notable fans including Lady Gaga who describes her as a "superstar", renowned fashion designer Richard Quinn who invited her to perform at his London Fashion Week show earlier this year, and Dermot O'Leary, who has championed Hannah since inviting her onto his show in 2016, in addition to performing support slots for the likes of Jess Glynn and Hozier.



Following a stellar 2019 - which saw her play her largest show to date supporting Barbra Streisand at Hyde Park - Hannah has gone on to win acclaim from the likes of LOVE Magazine and Vogue, who described her voice and sounding "like honey".



The album was produced by MyRiot (London Grammar, Birdy), Paul O'Duffy (Amy Winehouse), and Ian Barter (Paloma Faith, Izzy Bizu), alongside Hannah's frequent collaborator and close friend Martin Luke Brown and Luke Potashnick, who produced Hannah's first EP.



Remedy will be available on CD, gatefold vinyl and digitally, and is available to pre-order here.

