Halston Dare To Release Danceable Track 'Teach Em'

'Teach Em' will be released next Friday, August 28th.

Halston Dare is ready to "Teach Em" in her exhilarating sequel single of 2020 to be released on August 28th. The track comes hot off the heels of the successful release of the break up anthem and music video "Replace You," which quickly garnered nearly 500,000 combined streams on Spotify and Youtube views. Dare reveals "'Teach Em' is the aftermath of 'Replace You.' I finally realized if someone has potential and you truly care about and love them, you might as well teach them how to love you."

"Teach Em" was written by Dare with Tushar Apte (Demi Lovato's "Sober"), Whitney Phillips (Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber's "Stuck with U"), and Michelle Buzz (Katy Perry's "Never Really Over") with Apte and Buzz producing. "It was really exciting to write 'Teach Em' because I had never written a song that upbeat and fun. The post chorus is one of my favorite melodies that I have ever created in my whole music artistry," Dare says of the writing process.

On the surface, the song is a danceable, pop gem but digging a little deeper, Dare walks listeners through the story of a budding relationship in which she takes control by singing "If you wanna stay around, gotta learn your lesson." Dare further explains "'Teach Em' describes how a man should treat a woman because all women deserve the whole world and that you should never keep a girl guessing.

With her diverse sound and relatable lyrics, Halston Dare is one to keep your eye on as she continues her meteoric rise to the top. Though 2020 has proven to be a challenge for most, it is no match for Dare's perseverance to succeed with new music and virtual concerts on the horizon. You can keep up with her musical projects by connecting with Halston Dare on social media and all streaming platforms worldwide.

