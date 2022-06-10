Halsey Shares New Single 'So Good'

Today, multi-Platinum, genre-bending artist Halsey released their new single, "So Good" - an honest look at the sometimes circuitous path love takes. The song was produced by Tobias Karlsson and Max Martin.

The official video for "So Good," which was directed by Alev Aydin, Halsey's partner, premiered this morning.

Following a sold-out show in Toronto, Halsey will headline Governors Ball in New York City this Saturday, June 11, and the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles on June 21. The Marías and Abby Roberts are the supporting acts on the remaining Love and Power tour dates, with Wolf Alice appearing on June 21 in place of The Marías. See below for itinerary. Tickets are available here.

Last week, as Halsey celebrated the fifth anniversary of the release of hopeless fountain kingdom, the RIAA announced that the album had attained 2x Platinum status. Halsey's third album, Manic, is also double Platinum. Both albums debuted at No. 1 on Billboard's Top Current Album Sales chart - as did 2021's If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power.

Watch the new visual here:

Halsey's Love and Power Tour Dates

6/11/2022 - New York, NY - The Governors Ball

6/15/2022 - Boise, ID - - Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater

6/16/2022 - Auburn, WA - White River Amphitheater

6/18/2022 - Portland, OR - RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

6/21/2022 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Bowl

6/24/2022 - Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre

6/26/2022 - Phoenix, AZ - Ak-Chin Pavilion

6/28/2022 - Dallas, TX - - Dos Equis Pavilion

6/30/2022 - Atlanta, GA - Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood

7/2/2022 - Milwaukee, WI - Summerfest

7/3/2022 - Chicago, IL - - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

7/6/2022 - Denver, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre

7/7/2022 - Denver, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre

7/9/2022 - Irvine, CA - - FivePoint Amphitheatre

7/11/2022 - Québec, QC - Festival d'été de Québec -