Halsey Releases 'So Good (Stripped)'

ulti-Platinum, genre-bending artist Halsey released a unique stripped version of their new single, "So Good." "So Good" was #1 Most Added at Top 40 radio.

In this Billboard exclusive, Halsey talks about the making of the official video for "So Good," which was directed by their partner, Alev Aydin. Rolling Stone praised the "cinematic music video that highlights the couple's love story." View the official video HERE.

"So Good" is being featured in a major Coca-Cola campaign this summer. In a new video for the single - available for viewing exclusively on Coke Studio - Halsey shares what inspires their music and art in general while offering a fresh spin on A-ha's iconic "Take On Me" video.

Halsey - who has now surpassed 16 billion combined streams on Spotify - gave "So Good" its live debut last month at Governors Ball during a headline set that Rolling Stone praised as one of the festival's best performances. Their Love and Power tour will continue with a performance at Milwaukee's Summerfest tomorrow, July 2.

The massive North American outing includes two sold-out shows at Colorado's Red Rocks Amphitheatre (July 6 & 7). It will conclude at Festival d'été de Québec on July 11. The Marías and Abby Roberts are the supporting acts on the remaining dates. See below for itinerary. Tickets are available HERE. Halsey will headline some of the world's biggest festivals this summer, including Reading & Leeds (U.K.), Fuji Rock (Japan), Krakow Live (Poland) and the Firefly and iHeart Radio festivals in the U.S.

Halsey has amassed more than 31 billion combined global streams to date, including more than 12.5 billion U.S. streams, and sold nearly 17 million adjusted album units worldwide.

Their most recent album, If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power, debuted at No. 1 on Billboard's Top Current Album Sales and Top Alternative Albums charts in 2021. It follows 2020's Manic, which also entered the Top Current Album Sales chart at No. 1. Manic was the first album of 2020 to be certified Platinum in the U.S. and is now 2x Platinum. 2017's hopeless fountain kingdom was recently certified 2x Platinum by the RIAA.

Halsey continues to push creative boundaries, exerting an influence and impact beyond music. Her first book, I Would Leave Me If I Could: A Collection of Poetry, debuted on The New York Times Best Sellers list in 2020. Named as one of TIME's 100 Most Influential People of 2020, they have won over 20 awards, including an AMA, MTV VMA, GLAAD Award, the Songwriters Hall of Fame's Hal David Starlight Award and a CMT Music Award.

Halsey recently introduced about-face, a multi-dimensional makeup line for made for everyone. Halsey continues to speak up for important causes such as disenfranchised youth, women's rights, mental health and the LGBTQ community.

Listen to the new version here: