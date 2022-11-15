Hailey Whitters Announces Headline RAISED TOUR

Rising country star Hailey Whitters announced the first leg of her headline RAISED TOUR that will kick off on February 23, 2023 in Bloomington, IN and includes three dates in her home state of Iowa.

The tour is Whitters' first headline run in support of her critically acclaimed third studio album RAISED that was released earlier this year via Pigasus / Songs & Daughters / Big Loud, and follows the announcement that she will support Shania Twain on her Queen of Me tour next May.

The RAISED TOUR finds the "College Town" singer hitting her favorite college towns across the country, with more tour dates to be announced soon. Find a full list of tour dates below.

"The Raised record was largely influenced by not just the people and place that brought me up, but by the country music that influenced me," Whitters explains. "My mom drove me five hours away from our hometown to see The Chicks on a school night and I bailed on my high school winter formal at the last minute because my dad came home that night with tickets to Brooks and Dunn. Country music is about people, place, and community. I'm super thankful for my fans, and I'm excited to create a live experience for this tour in some awesome venues where a whole new crop of country fans will create those same special kinds of memories."

Earlier this month, Whitters released covers of Randy Travis' "Meet Me Under the Mistletoe" and George Jones "New Baby For Christmas" in celebration of the holiday season. The songs were produced by Jake Gear and recorded by Logan Matheny at Historic RCA Studio A and features performances by Kris Donegan (electric guitar), Chris Scruggs (steel guitar), Lex Price (bass), Jerry Roe (drums), Mike Rojas (piano), Eamon McLoughlin (fiddle) and Kristen Rogers (BGVs).

Whitters breakthrough single "Everything She Ain't" from her new album RAISED continues the climb the Billboard Country Airplay (currently #44) and Hot Country Songs Charts (currently #38). This fall, she wrapped up a national tour with Jon Pardi and Lainey Wilson, made her Red Rocks debut supporting Midland on October 22, and played her first headline show in Nashville in over two years that garnered a rave review from The Tennessean who proclaimed, "Whitters' first headlining Music City set in 31 months highlighted not just where she is as a person and professional at 33 years old. Instead, it offered a sense of how successful her next 31 months and 33 years could potentially be."

Listen to the new singles here:

Tour Dates

11/16: Denver, CO - Grizzly Rose

11/20: Nashville, TN - Opry NextStage Live In Concert

12/7: Kansas City, MO - PBR Big Sky: A Coors Banquet Bar

12/8: Duluth, GA - Gas South Arena

2/23: Bloomington, IN - Bluebird Nightclub

2/24: Lexington, KY - The Burl

3/3: Lincoln, NE - The Bourbon Theatre

3/4: Lawrence, KS - The Bottleneck

3/5: Columbia, MO - Rose Music Hall

3/17-19: Willowbank, Australia - CMC Rocks

3/24: Las Vegas, NV - Stoney's Rockin Country

3/30: Iowa City, IA - Wildwood Smokehouse and Saloon

3/31: Peoria, IL - Crusens

4/1: Des Moines, IA - Wooly's

4/15-16: Georgetown, TX - Two Step Inn Festival

5/16: Madison, WI - Kohl Center Arena #

5/17: St. Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center #

5/19: Lincoln, NE - Pinnacle Bank Arena #

5/21: Denver, CO - Ball Arena #

5/24: Salt Lake City, UT - USANA Amphitheatre #

5/26: Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre #

5/28: Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Bowl #

5/30: Phoenix, AZ - Ak-Chin Pavilion #

5/31: Palm Springs, CA - Acrisure Arena #

6/16-17: Winsted, MN - Winstock Festival 2023

7/20-22: Eau Claire, WI - Country Jam 2023

# - with Shania Twain

Photo Credit: Harper Smith