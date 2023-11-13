HOMESICK FEST Announces 2024 Lineup With Superchunk, julie & More

HOMESICK FESTIVAL returns for its sixth edition! This time around the event will call San Francisco home, for a special two-night event at the historic Regency Ballroom.

The lineup includes: Superchunk, julie, SPELLLING, fed Up, Wicca Phase Springs Eternal, Harms Way, Light Asylum, Narrow Head, Zulu, MS PAINT, World Peace, Kumo 99, Poison Ruin, Upchuck, Crushed and Dazy.

Tickets are on sale tomorrow - Tuesday, November 15 at 10AM Pacific.

Friday, February 2 - Tickets Here

Saturday, February 3 - Tickets Here

With the hope of bringing the shadow people out of the darkness, Ceremony’s Anthony Anzaldo created HOMESICK. Since January of 2018, the event has grown to be a staple and destination event with sold-out installments in Petaluma, Berkeley and Pomona.

Over the years HOMESICK has been lucky enough to feature the likes and sounds of Ceremony, Snail Mail, Power Trip, Deafheaven, Mary Lattimore, Cold Cave, Joyce Manor, Drab Majesty, Lily’s, Black Marble, Gulch, Touché Amoré and many more artists from all magnificent communities of outsiders and beautiful subversives.