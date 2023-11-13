HOMESICK FEST Announces 2024 Lineup With Superchunk, julie & More

Tickets are on sale tomorrow - Tuesday, November 15 at 10AM Pacific.

By: Nov. 13, 2023

POPULAR

GRAMMYs Nominate SWEENEY TODD, PARADE & More For Best Musical Theatre Album Photo 1 GRAMMYs Announce Best Musical Theatre Album Nominees
Broadway Streaming Guide: November 2023 - Where to Watch RUSTIN & More Photo 2 Broadway Streaming Guide: November 2023 - What to Watch!
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Olivia Rodrigo, Billie Eilish & More Nominated For HMMA Awards Photo 3 Lin-Manuel Miranda & More Nominated For HMMA Awards
Dua Lipa Drops New Single 'Houdini' Photo 4 Dua Lipa Drops New Single 'Houdini'

HOMESICK FEST Announces 2024 Lineup With Superchunk, julie & More

HOMESICK FESTIVAL returns for its sixth edition! This time around the event will call San Francisco home, for a special two-night event at the historic Regency Ballroom.

The  lineup includes: Superchunk, julie, SPELLLING, fed Up, Wicca Phase Springs Eternal, Harms Way, Light Asylum, Narrow Head, Zulu, MS PAINT, World Peace, Kumo 99, Poison Ruin, Upchuck, Crushed and Dazy.

Tickets are on sale tomorrow - Tuesday, November 15 at 10AM Pacific.

Friday, February 2 - Tickets Here

julie
SPELLLING
Harms Way
Wicca Phase Sprints Eternal
Narrow Head
Poison Ruïn
Upchuck
crushed 

Saturday, February 3 - Tickets Here

Superchunk
fed Up
Light Asylum
Zulu
MSPAINT
World Peace
Kumo 99
Dazy

With the hope of bringing the shadow people out of the darkness, Ceremony’s Anthony Anzaldo created HOMESICK. Since January of 2018, the event has grown to be a staple and destination event with sold-out installments in Petaluma, Berkeley and Pomona.

Over the years HOMESICK has been lucky enough to feature the likes and sounds of Ceremony, Snail Mail, Power Trip, Deafheaven, Mary Lattimore, Cold Cave, Joyce Manor, Drab Majesty, Lily’s, Black Marble, Gulch, Touché Amoré and many more artists from all magnificent communities of outsiders and beautiful subversives. 



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
FELICITY Announces New Single Kill Em All Photo
FELICITY Announces New Single 'Kill 'Em All'

Orlando trash rock band FELICITY has announced their forthcoming single “Kill ‘Em All.” Featuring rap rock group Discrepancies, “Kill ‘Em All” sets a blistering pace as it calls out deception and hypocrisy.

2
Don McLean Releases Remastered Jerusalem Photo
Don McLean Releases Remastered 'Jerusalem'

Friday, November 13, legendary singer-songwriter Don McLean released a remastered version of his iconic song 'Jerusalem.' This timeless track is now available for streaming and download on various platforms, with all proceeds generously earmarked for the American Jewish Joint Distribution Committee (@JDC) during these challenging times.

3
Christian HipHop/Rap Artist DPB Releases Undefeated 3.0 (Radio Edit) Photo
Christian HipHop/Rap Artist DPB Releases 'Undefeated 3.0 (Radio Edit)'

Christian hip-hop/rap artist DPB releases his highly anticipated single 'Undefeated 3.0 (Radio Edit)' from his upcoming album. With a unique sound blending positive rap and hip-hop, DPB's music delivers powerful and uplifting messages. This anthem of survival is sure to inspire listeners with its infectious and motivational hook.

4
Dolly Parton Getting the Rockstar Treatment With Media Blitz For New Album Photo
Dolly Parton Getting the 'Rockstar' Treatment With Media Blitz For New Album

Dolly Parton will make her debut appearance on The Howard Stern Show, airing LIVE on SiriusXM this Wednesday, November 15 at 9am ET. In tandem, Parton’s limited-run channel on SiriusXM—the aptly titled Rockstar Radio—will launch the same day. Check out the full rundown of highlights from Parton’s release week coverage!

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... Michael Major">(read more about this author)

'A Laurie Berkner Christmas Special' Launches This Month'A Laurie Berkner Christmas Special' Launches This Month
Texas Tribute to Randy Travis Announces Additional Guest ArtistsTexas Tribute to Randy Travis Announces Additional Guest Artists
Kathy Griffin Announces New Tour Dates; 'My Life on the PTSD List' Launches In 2024Kathy Griffin Announces New Tour Dates; 'My Life on the PTSD List' Launches In 2024
Jon Batiste Announces New Tour Dates; 'Uneasy Tour: Purifying the Airwaves for the People' to Kick Off in February 2024Jon Batiste Announces New Tour Dates; 'Uneasy Tour: Purifying the Airwaves for the People' to Kick Off in February 2024

Videos

Watch a New RENAISSANCE: A FILM BY BEYONCE Trailer Video
Watch a New RENAISSANCE: A FILM BY BEYONCE Trailer
Brenda Lee Drops 'Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree' Visual Video
Brenda Lee Drops 'Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree' Visual
Watch Pentatonix & Jennifer Hudson Perform 'How Great Thou Art' Video
Watch Pentatonix & Jennifer Hudson Perform 'How Great Thou Art'
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SWEENEY TODD
SWEENEY TODD
MJ THE MUSICAL
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
SOME LIKE IT HOT
A BEAUTIFUL NOISE