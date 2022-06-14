HIGH VIS Announce New Album 'Blending' & Release Lead Single

Fresh from recently announcing their signing to Dais Records, London's High Vis today share word of their second album, Blending (pre-order / save here), which sees its release September 9. The quintet play aggressive, gripping, artful punk that's as tough as any hardcore record yet sonically opens beyond the parameters of any genre or scene.

Breaking from the same UK underground that spawned Chubby And The Gang, Higher Power and The Chisel, the band have quickly grown a devoted following for their intense live shows, immediate lyrics that tackle themes from class politics to the challenges of everyday life, and an exemplary 2019 debut album, No Sense No Feeling.

Blending sees them open their viewfinder wider than ever before. Alongside longstanding favorites such as Fugazi and Echo and The Bunnymen; Ride and even Flock Of Seagulls were shared reference points as the band worked on the album together.

It's a kaleidoscope of influences perfectly encapsulated in anthemic new single "Fever Dream" whose baggy groove and chiming guitars belie an existential exploration of the summer. Guitarist Martin Macnamara explains:

"'Fever Dream' was written during the hottest days of summer and is about a kind of existential aimlessness that is at its best and worst during that time of the year - when it's easy to feel more alive, but the longer, empty days can do bad things to overactive minds. Musically it walks a narrow line between that sense of hope and despair but emphasizes the former by nodding towards a baggy, swirling Northern sound."

"Fever Dream" comes accompanied by a video - directed by Simon B. Wellington - that perfectly captures the nostalgic haze at the track's core. As Wellington offers:

"The video for 'Fever Dream' was shot over the course of three years and assembled as a kaleidoscopic document of the highs and lows of life as a band. Through intimate studio, tour and live footage we were aiming to capture the essence of a band bridging the gap between nostalgic reflection and a newly realized optimism. It's the sound of summer in the capital; chaotic nights blending into aimless days."

Fever Dream follows recent single "Talk For Hours", which also features on Blending and finds the quintet fusing the bristling, frenetic energy of hardcore with the unabashed anthemia of the Madchester scene to stunning effect. Vocalist Graham Sayle calls it, "a sobering reflection on endless conversations without resolution. Temporary chemical optimism and subsequent hopeless introspection. A song born out of late nights waiting your turn to shout your struggle that no one will listen to."

The track features guest vocals from Charlie Manning-Walker - aka Chubby Charles - of Chubby and the Gang and Jonah Falco of F*cked Up and has received support from the likes of NPR, Stereogum, The FADER, Loud and Quiet, Kerrang, Steve Lamacq on BBC 6Music and more.

Watch the new music video here:

