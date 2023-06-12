KIMBERLY AKIMBO & More Win 2023 Tony Awards - Full List of Winners!

The track was released alongside a new visualizer.

By: Jun. 12, 2023

HEMLOCKE SPRINGS Shares New Single 'heavun'

hemlocke springs releases new single and and visualizer for “heavun” today, the latest revelation from the 24-year-old North Carolina breakout act.

The new track follows “‘sever the blight,” “stranger danger!,” and the explosive debut single “girlfriend,” which quickly affirmed her place as one of alt-pop’s most progressive and prodigious new talents, racking up over 30 million streams.

As well as drawing immediate critical praise from Pitchfork, Rolling Stone, Pigeons & Planes, The FADER, LA Times and more, she’s already stacked up co-signs from the likes of Grimes, Toro y Moi and Steve Lacy (who recently called her the most exciting artist of 2023).

It would be easy mistake “heavun” as a love song - where the protagonist yearns for the halcyon promise of romance through refrains like “heaven only knows how I’ve longed for you.” But in the world of hemlocke springs, nothing is ever quite as it seems. In a direct pivot from “stranger danger!,” her self-professed “anti-capitalist anthem”),  hemlocke reveals that the true object of her protagonist’s desire on “heavun” is actually boundless wealth.

By becoming her avaricious anti-hero, she hopes to unpack the mindset behind this deadly sin, explaining; “For a time, I thought if a person was money-motivated, they were greedy. But by that definition, everyone is greedy, so that’s a bit unfair. I don’t consider wanting to pay bills or go on occasional excursions as greedy actions. But what if I had an insatiable hunger for money? I wanted to.

On August 3 hemlocke springs will make her festival debut with a slot at Lollapalooza in Chicago. She has also announced her debut London headline show at Colors Hoxton on November 9, and will play alongside CHAI at Pitchfork Music Festival Berlin earlier that month.  All tour dates are listed below. 

hemlocke springs 2023 live dates:

Aug 3 - Lollapalooza -  Chicago, IL 

11/1 - Pitchfork Music Festival - Berlin, DE  (ZENNER with CHAI)

11/9 - Hoxton Colors - London, UK

Photo credit: Ana Peralta Chong 



