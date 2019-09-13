HELLYEAH Share Fifth Single From 'Welcome Home,' Out Sept. 27

With less than a month until the release of their sixth studio album Welcome Home, due September 27th via Eleven Seven Music, HELLYEAH have unleashed 'Black Flag Army,' the fifth and final offering ahead of the album release.



Their eagerly anticipated new album Welcome Home, which features the late Vinnie Paul's final recordings, will unleash 11 tracks driven by their love, loyalty, reverence and respect for their fallen brother, including 'Black Flag Army', fiery track '333,' the thunderous U.S radio hit 'Welcome Home,' guitar-driven 'Perfect' and gritty 'Oh My God.' There has been huge support for the new music globally across streaming services and media with the title-track standing as the band's fastest-growing song at Active Rock Radio in the US.



After celebrating the life of their Brother and Bandmate Vinnie Paul with an emotional sold-out concert in Las Vegas earlier this year, the band toured extensively across the US where they premiered new material from Welcome Home each night, with talks of UK shows on the horizon.



They continue to honour their late bandmate by donating proceeds from ticket sales to the American Heart Association, helping to raise early awareness for heart disease.



Vinnie's death had a huge, life-changing impact on HELLYEAH who have all now vowed to change their ways to a much healthier lifestyle and aim to resonate that to others.



As they continue to make their signature hard rock for fans old and new, HELLYEAH are pushing forward as a strong unit with a brand new release that is personal, poignant and truly memorable, marking the next chapter of journey.

WELCOME HOME TRACKLIST

1. 333

2. Oh My God

3. Welcome Home

4. I'm The One

5. Black Flag Army

6. At Wicks End

7. Perfect

8. Bury You

9. Boy

10. Skyy and Water

11. Irreplaceable





