HELLYEAH Announce New Album, 'Welcome Home'

After this weekend's courageous and emotional sold-out concert celebrating the life of Vinnie Paul, hard rock purveyors HELLYEAH announce today the title of their sixth studio album, Welcome Home, and new release date, Friday, September 27, via Eleven Seven Music. New video for the title track will be available Friday, May 17, and available for preorder here with an immediate download of the track.

The show, which began with an emotional procession by the Las Vegas Golden Knights DrumBots, and a Live painting by renowned fine-artist Rob Prior, marked the first time the band has taken the stage since Paul's passing,and the debut of Stone Sour member Roy Mayorga as fill-in. In a poignant moment during the set, Las Vegas Review-Journal columnist John Kats (Katsilometes) presented the band with an official proclamation from the Clark County Board of Commissioners declaring May 11th, 2019 as "Vinnie Paul Day", for his incomparable role as a musician, and helping make the Entertainment Industry in the City of Las Vegas what it is today. A portion of the proceeds from the sold-out show, were donated to The American Heart Association in honor of Vinnie Paul.

Welcome Home, the eagerly anticipated new album featuring the late Vinnie Paul's final recordings, will unleash 10 tracks, driven by their love, loyalty, reverence and respect for their fallen brother, including the first fiery song, "333," recently released.

As bassist Kyle Sanders so succinctly stated: "While Vinnie Paul is obviously irreplaceable, one thing we can't not do is tour. As easy as it would be to say we're not going on the road, we have to. Vinnie would be extremely disappointed in us if we didn't promote this record properly. He'd be pissed off at all of us for putting all this work into finishing the record and then just letting it sit there on the shelf while we put a couple of songs to radio and whatever...and we know that."

The latest 18-city headlining summer outing will kick off on Tuesday, July 23, in Atlanta, and will culminate in a special hometown celebration on Saturday, August 17, in Dallas, Texas. Full routing below.

Tickets with VIP packages are available for purchase beginning Tuesday, May 14, at 10:00AM local time here. Fan club pre-sales begin on Tuesday, May 14, at 10:00AM local time here. On-sale to the general public begins Friday, May 17, at 10:00AM local time. In honor of Vinnie Paul, HELLYEAH will donate $1 from each ticket sold on the tour to the American Heart Association.

HELLYEAH 2019 TOUR DATES:

July 23, 2019 - Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theatre

July 24, 2019 - Myrtle Beach, SC - House of Blues

July 26, 2019 - Silver Springs, MD - The Fillmore

July 27, 2019 - Inwood, WV - Shiley Acres

July 28, 2019 - Boston, MA - House of Blues

July 30, 2019 - Stroudsburg, PA - Sherman Theater

July 31, 2019 - Cleveland, OH - House of Blues

August 1, 2019 - Green Bay, WI - The Green Bay Distillery

August 3, 2019 - Denver, CO - Summit

August 4, 2019 - Sturgis, SD - Iron Horse Saloon

August 7, 2019 - Minneapolis, MN - Varsity Theater

August 8, 2019 - Chicago, IL - House of Blues

August 10, 2019 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore

August 11, 2019 - Grand Rapids, MI - 20 Monroe Live

August 13, 2019 - Wichita, KS - The Cotillion

August 14, 2019 - Oklahoma City, OK - Diamond Ballroom

August 16, 2019 - Houston, TX - House of Blues

August 17, 2019 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues

*More dates TBA.

HELLYEAH was formed in 2006 by Pantera founder/drummer Vinnie Paul, singer Chad Gray (Mudvayne), and guitarist Tom Maxwell (Nothingface) with bassist Kyle Sanders (Bloodsimple) and guitarist Christian Brady, who joined in 2014. The band has released five albums, culminating in the #2 Hard Rock album release UNDEN!ABLE in June 2016. Their final album with Vinnie Paul, Welcome Home- a truly stunning album that does both Vinnie's memory and groundbreaking legacy proud - is slated for release on Friday, September 27.

Photo credit: William Felch





