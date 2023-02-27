Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
HELLO MARY to Release Self-Titled Debut Album on Friday

Feb. 27, 2023  

On March 3 Brooklyn's Hello Mary will release their debut, self-titled LP via Frenchkiss Records. The all-female trio formed in 2020 when they were in high school (they have since graduated).

Hello Mary was produced by Bryce Goggin (Pavement / Luna) and references alternative rock of the nineties alongside Elliott Smith and Jeff Buckley as influences. But the trio's contemporaries are bands suchs as Palberta, Spirit of the Beehive, and Palehound, artists who don't shy from unusual time signatures, careening feedback, and unconventional harmonies.

Hello Mary have teased the album with a handful of singles including the incredibly earwormy "Rabbit," "Looking Right Into the Sun', "Spiral," and most recently, Special Treat.

The band recently announced their first tour in support of the LP with dates kicking off on March 23 in Hamden, CT and concluding in Providence, RI on April 6. They will play a record-release party at Brooklyn's Elsewhere Zone One on March 24. Tickets for all shows are on-sale now and all dates are listed below.

Watch the new music video here:

Hello Mary tour dates

3/23 - Space Ballroom - Hamden, CT - tickets

3/24 - Elsewhere Zone One - Brooklyn, NY - tickets

3/25 - Songbyrd - Washington, DC - tickets

4/5 - Underground Arts - Philadelphia, PA* - tickets

4/6 - Columbus Theatre - Providence, RI* - tickets

*Denotes Dates with Deerhoof

Photo Credit: Jessica Gurewitz



Michael Major


