Guy Sebastian Announces Exclusive London Headline Show

Australia's most successful male pop singer, songwriter and producer Guy Sebastian has announced his eagerly awaited return to the UK, where he will perform an exclusive headline show at HEAVEN on Thursday 5th December 2019.



It comes after the star released brand new music in the form of the hit singles 'Before I Go' and recent smash 'Choir', via Sony Music.



'Before I Go' stands as Guy's anthem of determination and occupied a spot in the Top 10 on the Australian Radio Airplay for 15 consecutive weeks. The song became a hit in Europe, peaking at Number One on the iTunes charts in the Netherlands, and has over 23 million streams worldwide.



The stunning follow up 'Choir' was released this summer to huge acclaim and was written as an upbeat tribute to Guy's late friend and band member who lost his battle with mental health in 2018. 'Choir' has been a massive success in his homeland and was the number one song played across Australian radio for six consecutive weeks. The song has had over 14 million streams and counting.



Guy has just embarked on his Australian 'Ridin' With You Tour' which quickly sold out across the nation following the announcement in July. Fans will now be incredibly excited to welcome him back to UK shores this winter and can expect a full album release and more dates to come in 2020.



"I couldn't be more excited to come over to London to play new music and songs my fans in the UK have supported! London audiences are always so much fun and it will be a great night with my band to be performing live."



For an added experience, there are VIP Meet and Greet Experiences and Sound-check Masterclass Experiences available, offering fans an intimate behind the scenes audience with Guy. The packages include a preshow sound check party and music masterclass with a Q&A session with Guy and VIP ticket holders have the chance to meet and take a photo with Guy as part of the meet and greet package.



Guy's incredible soulful and powerful voice, honest lyrics and genuine family values bring a sincerity that the public have related to since he first burst onto TV screens in 2003 as was crowned winner of Australian Idol.



He has since conquered impressive milestones throughout his career, with highlights including six number one singles and two number one albums in the ARIA chart, over 30 x platinum singles sales in Australia and well over 7,000,000 combined units sold worldwide.



He was also the first ever artist to represent Australia in the Eurovision Song Contest in 2015, where he achieved an incredible result of 5th place and has been a judge on both the Australian X Factor and The Voice this year where he joined a panel of international mega stars. The Voice continued its reign of Australian TV ratings in 2019, and solidified Guy as the much loved artist, coach and mentor that he is renowned for.



Guy was also as announced as a member of The Order of Australia in the 2019 Queen's birthday honours, highlighting his significance in the recording industry as well his charitable initiatives, which includes The Sebastian Family Charity with his wife, Jules Sebastian.

Tickets for London go on sale on Friday 20th September. For updates and full tour dates please visit www.guysebastian.com





