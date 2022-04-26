Gus Englehorn Shares Playfully Dark 'Run Rabbit Run' Single

After a run of deliriously off-kilter singles, Montreal's singer-songwriter Gus Englehorn will release his sophomore album Dungeon Master this Friday, April 29 via Secret City Records.

Today, Gus shares the final sneak peek from the project with the deceptively saccharine "Run Rabbit Run." First premiered via Under the Radar, the catchy, quick-witted lyrics have a darker, sobering meaning than they first let on.

Gus explains, "This one is another story I dreamt up about someone who gets arrested on one of those boardwalks on the east coast, like New Jersey's Wildwoods. Down at the police station, the man is beaten by the cops and begins to dream he is the police dog chasing a rabbit in the countryside. So this one is about police brutality, I suppose."

Gus also recently shared an autobiographical introductory video, "A Brief History of Gus Englehorn." Directed by Estée Preda, the video offers a glimpse into Gus' life as a former professional snowboarder and his trajectory into music.

Dungeon Master, Englehorn's Secret City Records debut, is an outsider opus that sparkles with Dada spirit - a playful juxtaposition of isolation, alienation and mildish OCD. Surprising, paranoid, and studded with synths and strings, Dungeon Master is deeper than a cellar and blunter than a club - a shivering introduction to an artist who's finally arrived.

"I let my subconscious do the driving," Gus admits, and as you listen to these 10 tunes, it's difficult not to do the same: to sit back like a dog with a two-legged daydream; like a fisherwoman with her net; like a snowboarder with a mouth full of powder.

Despite a career as a professional snowboarder, for almost all of Gus's life - from Big Island's sunsets to snowy Utah pistes - he dreamed of being a songwriter. If he couldn't be Dylan, maybe he'd be Daniel Johnston, or Frank Black and The Pixies, or maybe Darby Crash and The Germs.

And when he finally emerged - first on 2020's Death & Transfiguration and now here on the 34-year-old's Secret City Records label debut - he had found a sound that was dark and delightful, fun and demented, packed with dynamics and the chug of a hysterical guitar.

Watch the new music video here: