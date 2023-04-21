Gus Dapperton Announces New Album With 'Don't Let Me Down' Ft. Benee

Alt-pop artist Gus Dapperton reunites with singer BENEE on his addictive new single "Don't Let Me Down" following a surprise Coachella performance on her set last Friday.

It's the latest preview of Dapperton's hotly anticipated major label debut album HENGE arriving July 7. He also will be embarking on tour this spring with indie rock outfit Hippo Campus starting on May 2nd in Colorado at Red Rocks Amphitheatre.

Danceable yet laced with melancholy, "Don't Let Me Down" is Gus and BENEE's first collaboration since BENEE's 2020 RIAA Certified Platinum mega-hit "Supalonely" which has amassed more than a billion streams to date and marked Gus' first entry on Billboard's Hot 100. Today, Gus shares the follow-up "Don't Let Me Down," which comes alongside a striking video that highlights the pair's unique visual synergy.

Gus Dapperton's evolution is staggering as he officially enters a new era. "Don't Let Me Down" and its new video offer a closer look into the world-building concept of the forthcoming HENGE album from Gus. He earnestly sings over a potent groove and guitar flourishes before BENEE joins him for the infectious chorus.

Like "Supalonely," "Don't Let Me Down" is an irresistible earworm, and the accompanying video is just as captivating. In the visual, both artists' penchant for eccentric fashion and memorable moments are on full display as they mix modern expression and vintage aesthetics through 1930s-flapper-era-inspired outfits in a candlelit house.

"Don't Let Me Down" arrives on the heels of Gus' previously released "Horizons," a new wave-channeling pop-anthem, and "Wet Cement," which finds Dapperton at his most introspective and soulful. Both songs feature on the artist-producer's hotly anticipated HENGE album, which arrives on July 7.

HENGE promises to build a new world. With nearly two billion collective streams across his career - the Warwick, NY native constructed the album with the concept of entering an underworld as the sun goes down and trying to get home before dawn-or risk being stuck in a time loop.

The term HENGE refers to what is known as 'Manhattanhenge' which is a natural phenomenon that occurs twice a year in New York City, when the setting sun aligns perfectly with the east-west streets of Manhattan, creating a spectacular view of the sun's disc as it appears to sit perfectly atop the buildings that line the streets.

Prior to signing with Warner Records in August 2022, Dapperton had already established himself as a musical force with 2020's Orca album, which showcased his vulnerable brand of songwriting and spawned the singles "First Aid," "Post Humorous," and "Bluebird."

With "Don't Let Me Down," Dapperton shares another glimpse of his creative genius and the sprawling world that is HENGE. stay tuned.

TOUR DATES:

5/2 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre

5/14 - Los Angeles, CA - Greek Theatre

5/15 - San Diego, CA - Soma

5/18 - Dallas, TX - South Side Ballroom

5/19 - Austin, TX - Moody Amphitheater

5/20 - Fayetteville, AR - JJ's Live

5/22 - St. Louis, MO - The Pageant

5/23 - Madison, WI - The Sylvee

5/24 - Chicago, IL - The Salt Shed

5/26 - Washington, DC - The Anthem

5/27 - Asheville, NC - Rabbit Rabbit

5/28 - Atlanta, GA - The Eastern

5/30 - Columbus, OH - KEMBA Live!

6/1 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore Philadelphia

6/2 - Boston, MA - Leader Bank Pavilion

6/3 - New York, NY - SummerStage / Central Park