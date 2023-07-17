Gunna Announces First Headline Shows in Two Years

Four-time GRAMMY® Award-nominated multiplatinum Atlanta rap superstar Gunna will headline his first shows in two years this coming September with The Gift at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY on September 9th, 2023 and The Curse at YouTube Theater in Los Angeles, CA on September 28th, 2023.

Citi is the official card of the Gunna ‘The Gift and The Curse’ shows. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Tuesday, July 18 at 10am local time until Thursday, July 20 at 10pm local time through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details visit here.

Artist Fan Club and Spotify Fans First pre-sales on Wednesday, July 19th, while general on-sale beginning Friday, July 21st via here. For complete presale details visit here and here.

Gunna has also partnered with PLUS1 so that $1 per ticket goes to supporting The Goodr Foundation’s work to provide healthy meals to youth, families, and seniors experiencing food insecurity.

Gunna’s return to the stage follows the success of his acclaimed fourth full-length album, a Gift & a Curse, available now via YSL/300 Entertainment. The album bowed at #2 on the Billboard 200 and stand out as his sixth consecutive Top 3 debut on the respective chart. At the same time, it became his fourth consecutive #1 debut on the Billboard Top Hip-Hop/R&B Albums Chart.

Now, the 15-track project finds Gunna at his most visceral, vulnerable, and vital place musically. Without any features, his voice and vision resound loud and clear. Rolling Stone championed it as a “Hear This” release and christened it “a powerful album,” and Complex declared it as, “his best album to date” and that “he rises above it all.”

ABOUT GUNNA:

Since quietly paving a lane out of Atlanta, Gunna has consistently altered the sound, structure, and very shape of hip-hop, accelerating its future in the process. Born Sergio Kitchens in College Park, GA, the diamond-selling superstar has shaken popular culture, redefining “drip” for a generation, giving “P” a place in the lexicon, and eternally ingraining himself in the conversation.

He crossed the unbelievable distance from humblest of beginnings to performances on Saturday Night Live and two spots on former President Barack Obama’s Playlist. He has reeled in billions of streams, scored dozens of multiplatinum, platinum, and gold plaques, and garnered four GRAMMY® Award nominations.

Ascending to the forefront of the game, he earned a rare diamond certification for the seminal Billboard Hot 100 Top 5 smash “Drip Too Hard” with Lil Baby. He notched two consecutive #1 debuts on the Billboard 200 with Wunna [2020] and DS4Ever [2022]. Hailed as “a worthy escapade” by Rolling Stone, the latter marked his highest first-week sales tally to date and yielded the platinum-certified internet-breaking “Pushin P” [feat. Young Thug] with Future.

Not to mention, “Pushin P” received GRAMMY® Award nods in the categories of “Best Rap Performance” and “Best Rap Song.” Beyond standout sets on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and Jimmy Kimmel LIVE his rarity and artistry separates him from the rest which allows him to ascend musically.

He only maintained this momentum in 2023 with A Gift & a Curse. It marked his fourth straight #1 debut on both the Top R&B Hip-Hop/Albums Chart and Top Rap Albums Chart. Additionally, it fourth consecutive Top 3 on the Billboard 200. With more music and major moves on the horizon, Gunna will continue to change the culture forever.