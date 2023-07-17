Gunna Announces First Headline Shows in Two Years

Artist Fan Club and Spotify Fans First pre-sales on Wednesday, July 19th, while general on-sale beginning Friday, July 21st.

By: Jul. 17, 2023

POPULAR

Album Review: Nicole Zuraitis Releases New Album Of Her Latest Jazz with HOW LOVE BEGINS Photo 1 Nicole Zuraitis Makes Art Inspired By Art
Marvin Hamlisch & Rupert Holmes' THE NUTTY PROFESSOR Musical to Get Cast Album Photo 2 Hamlisch & Holmes' THE NUTTY PROFESSOR Musical to Get Cast Album
JVKE Releases New Remix of Global Hit Single 'Golden Hour” With SB19 Photo 3 JVKE Releases New Remix of Global Hit Single 'Golden Hour” With SB19
Edie Brickell, CJ Camerieri & Trever Hagen to Release New Album as Heavy MakeUp Photo 4 Edie Brickell, CJ Camerieri & Trever Hagen to Release New Album

Gunna Announces First Headline Shows in Two Years

Four-time GRAMMY® Award-nominated multiplatinum Atlanta rap superstar Gunna will headline his first shows in two years this coming September with The Gift at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY on September 9th, 2023 and The Curse at YouTube Theater in Los Angeles, CA on September 28th, 2023. 

Citi is the official card of the Gunna ‘The Gift and The Curse’ shows. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Tuesday, July 18 at 10am local time until Thursday, July 20 at 10pm local time through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details visit here

Artist Fan Club and Spotify Fans First pre-sales on Wednesday, July 19th, while general on-sale beginning Friday, July 21st via here. For complete presale details visit here and here.

Gunna has also partnered with PLUS1 so that $1 per ticket goes to supporting The Goodr Foundation’s work to provide healthy meals to youth, families, and seniors experiencing food insecurity.

Gunna’s return to the stage follows the success of his acclaimed fourth full-length album, a Gift & a Curse, available now via YSL/300 Entertainment. The album bowed at #2 on the Billboard 200 and stand out as his sixth consecutive Top 3 debut on the respective chart. At the same time, it became his fourth consecutive #1 debut on the Billboard Top Hip-Hop/R&B Albums Chart.

Now, the 15-track project finds Gunna at his most visceral, vulnerable, and vital place musically. Without any features, his voice and vision resound loud and clear. Rolling Stone championed it as a “Hear This” release and christened it “a powerful album,” and Complex declared it as, “his best album to date” and that “he rises above it all.”

ABOUT GUNNA:

Since quietly paving a lane out of Atlanta, Gunna has consistently altered the sound, structure, and very shape of hip-hop, accelerating its future in the process. Born Sergio Kitchens in College Park, GA, the diamond-selling superstar has shaken popular culture, redefining “drip” for a generation, giving “P” a place in the lexicon, and eternally ingraining himself in the conversation.

He crossed the unbelievable distance from humblest of beginnings to performances on Saturday Night Live and two spots on former President Barack Obama’s Playlist. He has reeled in billions of streams, scored dozens of multiplatinum, platinum, and gold plaques, and garnered four GRAMMY® Award nominations.

Ascending to the forefront of the game, he earned a rare diamond certification for the seminal Billboard Hot 100 Top 5 smash “Drip Too Hard” with Lil Baby. He notched two consecutive #1 debuts on the Billboard 200 with Wunna [2020] and DS4Ever [2022]. Hailed as “a worthy escapade” by Rolling Stone, the latter marked his highest first-week sales tally to date and yielded the platinum-certified internet-breaking “Pushin P” [feat. Young Thug] with Future.

Not to mention, “Pushin P” received GRAMMY® Award nods in the categories of “Best Rap Performance” and “Best Rap Song.” Beyond standout sets on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and Jimmy Kimmel LIVE his rarity and artistry separates him from the rest which allows him to ascend musically.

He only maintained this momentum in 2023 with A Gift & a Curse. It marked his fourth straight #1 debut on both the Top R&B Hip-Hop/Albums Chart and Top Rap Albums Chart. Additionally, it fourth consecutive Top 3 on the Billboard 200. With more music and major moves on the horizon, Gunna will continue to change the culture forever.



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Sacred Bones to Release Mort Garson’s ‘Journey to the Moon and Beyond’ Photo
Sacred Bones to Release Mort Garson’s ‘Journey to the Moon and Beyond’

Highlighted singles include “Moon Journey,' the soundtrack to the live broadcast of the 1969 Apollo 11 moon landing, as first heard on CBS News, and “Zoos of The World,” a springy, unpredictable cut taken from a 1970 National Geographic special. 

2
Kayden Releases Mesmerizing New Single Meant to Be Photo
Kayden Releases Mesmerizing New Single 'Meant to Be'

After captivating listeners with a string of independent releases and endearing audiences everywhere as fan favorite “Hartley” on the hit Disney Channel series The Villains of Valley View, artist, singer, songwriter, actress, dancer, and presence Kayden (Kayden Muller-Janssen) returns with a brand new single entitled “Meant To Be”.

3
Cosial Releases New Track In View Photo
Cosial Releases New Track 'In View'

Releasing her impressive debut EP, SPORTS, in April, Cosial’s coherent collection of five songs, headed by infectious lead single POOL CHALK, sketched out vivid scenes of life equally as it happened and as it seems to pass by.

4
Sons of the Beast Return With New Single Hard To Tell Photo
Sons of the Beast Return With New Single 'Hard To Tell'

SONS OF THE EAST - release their new single “Hard To Tell”, to celebrate the beginning of their worldwide tour including a run of UK dates this Summer. Filled with the Australian three-piece’s trademark exuberance and catchy melodies, “Hard To Tell” is a windows-down, road trip-ready slice of folk-pop that arrives as the first bit of new music.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

Trevor Hall Releases New Song 'Shake It Out' Ahead of Forthcoming AlbumTrevor Hall Releases New Song 'Shake It Out' Ahead of Forthcoming Album
Madeline Merlo Launches New Amazon Music Original Cover of Keith Urban's 'You'll Think of Me'Madeline Merlo Launches New Amazon Music Original Cover of Keith Urban's 'You'll Think of Me'
Bonnie & Taylor Sims Pay Homage to Home on New Single 'Texas Again'Bonnie & Taylor Sims Pay Homage to Home on New Single 'Texas Again'
Josh Ross Unveils His Latest Track 'Ain't Doin' Jack'Josh Ross Unveils His Latest Track 'Ain't Doin' Jack'

Videos

Video: David Archuleta Breaks Free in New Music Video For 'I'm Yours' Video Video: David Archuleta Breaks Free in New Music Video For 'I'm Yours'
Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform 'Vampire' Video
Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform 'Vampire'
Watch Jake Shears Perform 'Too Much Music' on LIVE Video
Watch Jake Shears Perform 'Too Much Music' on LIVE
Sebastián Yatra Joins Lang Lang For 'Dos Oruguitas' Performance Video
Sebastián Yatra Joins Lang Lang For 'Dos Oruguitas' Performance
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel LET'S CALL HER PATTY
WICKED
MJ THE MUSICAL
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
& JULIET
NEW YORK, NEW YORK