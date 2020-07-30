Gulf Coast Records Artists The Proven Ones, Billy Price, Albert Castiglia Nominated For 2020 Blues Blast Music Awards

Gulf Coast Records continues to build one of the strongest rosters of Blues, Roots, and Americana artists. The music industry has noticed, with three GCR recording artists - The Proven Ones, Billy Price, and Albert Castiglia - nominated for 2020 Blues Blast Music Awards.

Gulf Coast Records' nominees are The Proven Ones, a 'super-group' whose first release for the label, You Ain't Done, is up for "Rock/Blues Album;" vocalist extraordinaire Billy Price, whose debut GCR release Dog Eat Dog is nominated for "Soul/Blues Album;" and guitarist Albert Castiglia, acknowledged as one of the brightest stars in today's Blues scene, whose 2019 release Masterpiece is up for "Rock/Blues Album," and whose 2020 Gulf Coast Records album Wild And Free is nominated for "Live Blues Album." Castiglia is also up for "Male Blues Artist." Vote now through September 5, here.

Gulf Coast Records was founded by Mike Zito and Guy Hale in 2018. Based in Nederland, TX, the label focuses on Regional Roots, Blues and Americana. The mutual passion of both Zito and Hale is to help artists them get their music out to the world. Gulf Coast Records boasts a diverse, talented artist roster. In addition to the aforementioned Albert Castiglia, Billy Price and The Proven Ones, there's also blues/soul vocalist Kat Riggins, whose GCR debut album Cry Out drops August 14; blues/rock guitarist Diana Rein; eclectic St. Louis band, Odds Lane; blues/rock guitarist, Tony Campanella; UK-based duo, Sayer and Joyce; singer/songwriter, Thomas Atlas; Bayou-flavored blues stalwarts, Louisiana's Leroux; prolific producer/guitarist, Kid Andersen; renowned blues/soul singer, John 'Blues' Boyd; blues troubadour, Kevin Burt; and guitarist, Mark May, whose GCR debut Deep Dark Demon was released on July 17.

www.gulfcoastrecords.net

