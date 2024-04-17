Guided by Voices Share 'Serene King' Single Ahead of Newly Announced LP

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Guided By Voices (the ever-evolving act led by Robert Pollard) has announced their next LP, Strut of Kings, which is due out on June 28.

Building on 40 years of GBV history, the majestic and triumphant Strut of Kings is the 41st album by the indie rock royalty. Largely recorded in Kings County, New York (Brooklyn), the album is perhaps a gesture towards the malevolent "kings" on the world stage. As "The Serene King" waltzes across the battlefield, Emperor Pollard evokes castles, King Kong and strutting roosters, a surreal yet regal journey.

Alongside the album announcement, the band also shares the record's first single, "Serene King".

Strut of Kings is the only new Guided By Voices album of 2024! The record includes some of GBV's hookiest nuggets in recent memory. "Serene King" is out now on all DSPs, and stay tuned for Strut of Kings out June 28.

Guided By Voices is touring across the U.S. this summer, with many dates already sold out. Tickets and information can be found HERE.

GUIDED BY VOICES ON TOUR

Fri 4/26 - Madison Theater - Cincinnati, OH (w/ Wussy)

Sat 4/27 - Mr. Smalls Theater - Pittsburgh, PA (w/ The Gotobeds)

Fri 5/10 - Marquis Theater - Denver, CO (w/ Undersale) ***SOLD OUT

Sun 5/12 - Kilby Court Block Party - Salt Lake City, UT

Fri 5/31 - Fine Line - Minneapolis, MN (w/ Disq)

Sat 6/1 - Thalia Hall - Chicago, IL (w/ Kiwi Jr) ***SOLD OUT

Fri 6/7 - Atlantis - Washington, DC (w/ Birthday Girl DC) ***SOLD OUT

Sat 6/8 - Ardmore Music Hall - Philadelphia, PA (w/ Aeon Station) ***SOLD OUT

Fri 6/21 - Irving Plaza - New York, NY (w/ The Moles)

Sat 6/22 - Royale Theater - Boston, MA (w/ The Moles)

Fri 7/19 - Hi-Fi Annex - Indianapolis, IN (w/ Wishy)

Sat 7/20 - Grog Shop - Cleveland, OH (w/ The Sueves)

Sat 8/3 - Community Arts / Music Fest - Athens, OH (FREE ADMISSION!)

Fri 8/9 - Higher Ground - Burlington, VT (w/ Kevin Devine)

Sat 8/10 - Bearsville Theater - Woodstock, NY (w/ Winged Wheel)

Fri 8/23 - Bells Beer Garden - Kalamazoo, MI (w/ Ratboys)

Sat 8/24 - WSME Backyard BBQ - Milwaukee, WI (FREE ADMISSION!)

Fri 9/6 - The Broadberry - Richmond, VA (w/ Dazy)

Fri 9/27 - August Hall - San Francisco, CA (w/ The Reds, Pinks And Purples)

Sat 9/28 - Bellweather - Los Angeles, CA (w/ special guest)

Fri 10/25 - Mohawk - Austin, TX (w/ Cast Of Thousands)

Sat 10/26 - Ferris Wheelers - Dallas, TX (w/ Will Johnson)

Strut of Kings - TRACKLISTING

01. Show Me The Castle

02. Dear Onion

03. This Will Go On

04. Fictional Environment Dream

05. OlympuscIn Radiana

06. Caveman Running Naked

07. Timing Voice

08. Bit Of A Crunch

09. Serene King

10. Bicycle Garden

Photo Credit: Trevor Naud