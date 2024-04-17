Guided by Voices Share 'Serene King' Single Ahead of Newly Announced LP

The LP, Strut of Kings, is due out June 28.
Guided By Voices (the ever-evolving act led by Robert Pollard) has announced their next LP, Strut of Kings, which is due out on June 28.
Building on 40 years of GBV history, the majestic and triumphant Strut of Kings is the 41st album by the indie rock royalty. Largely recorded in Kings County, New York (Brooklyn), the album is perhaps a gesture towards the malevolent "kings" on the world stage. As "The Serene King" waltzes across the battlefield, Emperor Pollard evokes castles, King Kong and strutting roosters, a surreal yet regal journey.
Alongside the album announcement, the band also shares the record's first single, "Serene King".
Strut of Kings is the only new Guided By Voices album of 2024! The record includes some of GBV's hookiest nuggets in recent memory. "Serene King" is out now on all DSPs, and stay tuned for Strut of Kings out June 28.
Guided By Voices is touring across the U.S. this summer, with many dates already sold out. Tickets and information can be found HERE.
Fri 4/26 - Madison Theater - Cincinnati, OH (w/ Wussy)
Sat 4/27 - Mr. Smalls Theater - Pittsburgh, PA (w/ The Gotobeds)
Fri 5/10 - Marquis Theater - Denver, CO (w/ Undersale) ***SOLD OUT
Sun 5/12 - Kilby Court Block Party - Salt Lake City, UT
Fri 5/31 - Fine Line - Minneapolis, MN (w/ Disq)
Sat 6/1 - Thalia Hall - Chicago, IL (w/ Kiwi Jr) ***SOLD OUT
Fri 6/7 - Atlantis - Washington, DC (w/ Birthday Girl DC) ***SOLD OUT
Sat 6/8 - Ardmore Music Hall - Philadelphia, PA (w/ Aeon Station) ***SOLD OUT
Fri 6/21 - Irving Plaza - New York, NY (w/ The Moles)
Sat 6/22 - Royale Theater - Boston, MA (w/ The Moles)
Fri 7/19 - Hi-Fi Annex - Indianapolis, IN (w/ Wishy)
Sat 7/20 - Grog Shop - Cleveland, OH (w/ The Sueves)
Sat 8/3 - Community Arts / Music Fest - Athens, OH (FREE ADMISSION!)
Fri 8/9 - Higher Ground - Burlington, VT (w/ Kevin Devine)
Sat 8/10 - Bearsville Theater - Woodstock, NY (w/ Winged Wheel)
Fri 8/23 - Bells Beer Garden - Kalamazoo, MI (w/ Ratboys)
Sat 8/24 - WSME Backyard BBQ - Milwaukee, WI (FREE ADMISSION!)
Fri 9/6 - The Broadberry - Richmond, VA (w/ Dazy)
Fri 9/27 - August Hall - San Francisco, CA (w/ The Reds, Pinks And Purples)
Sat 9/28 - Bellweather - Los Angeles, CA (w/ special guest)
Fri 10/25 - Mohawk - Austin, TX (w/ Cast Of Thousands)
Sat 10/26 - Ferris Wheelers - Dallas, TX (w/ Will Johnson)
01. Show Me The Castle
02. Dear Onion
03. This Will Go On
04. Fictional Environment Dream
05. OlympuscIn Radiana
06. Caveman Running Naked
07. Timing Voice
08. Bit Of A Crunch
09. Serene King
10. Bicycle Garden
Photo Credit: Trevor Naud
Videos