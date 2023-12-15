Guaynaa & Beéle Drop The Explosive Single 'Toxic Love'

In a thrilling twist in the music scene, Guaynaa, hailed as the "Perreo Maestro", collaborates with the rising Colombian sensation, Beéle, to unveil an unprecedented musical hit. This marks the first-ever musical collaboration between the two artists, a pairing eagerly anticipated by fans worldwide.

Titled “Toxic Love”, the single is poised to revolutionize the reggaeton and urban music landscape. Produced by David Nova, who also lent his creative genius to the composition alongside Guaynaa, Beéle, and Super Dakis, “Toxic Love” is a seamless blend of rhythms and emotions.

Characterized by its perreo style infused with modern sounds, the track is set to be the ultimate party anthem, perfect for dancing till dawn. With its infectious beat and memorable lyrics, “Toxic Love” is destined to become a dance floor staple.

The music video for “Toxic Love”, filmed in Colombia and produced by ADB Films, is directed by the renowned Felipe Zapata. It is a visual spectacle that perfectly captures the spirit of “Toxic Love”: an endless party brimming with energy and passion.

This release not only marks a significant milestone in the careers of Guaynaa and Beéle but also sets a new benchmark in the music industry. Available on all digital platforms, “Toxic Love” is now ready to enthrall fans and new listeners alike.

Don't miss your chance to be part of this musical phenomenon. Listen to “Toxic Love” and get ready for an unforgettable experience.