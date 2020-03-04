Grouplove Releases New Track 'Youth'

Canvasback Music and Atlantic Records are proud to announce the latest single from the acclaimed rock group Grouplove, "Youth." The track arrives today alongside a nostalgic companion video, which premiered via PAPER and stars Grace Zabriskie (Twin Peaks, Seinfeld) - watch it below. "Youth" is the latest track to arrive off the eagerly awaited album Healer, out everywhere Friday, March 13th; pre-order now HERE. Following the release of their forthcoming album, Grouplove will perform on the outdoor stage at Jimmy Kimmel Live! on March 16th.

Last month, Grouplove kicked off HEALER with the release of their lead single, "Deleter." After its premiere on Sirius XM, the track and companion video were met with widespread critical acclaim from fans and critics alike. Billboard hailed the "much-anticipated return" as "political and powerful" while Consequence of Sound stated, "It's almost impossible to hear ['Deleter'] without imagining the band dancing around the recording studio. For the first single from a new album, it certainly bodes well for the musical direction Grouplove are going in." The single has been rapidly climbing the alternative chart and is headed to the top ten and beyond.

Grouplove will embark on the US headline Healer tour, kicking off March 18th at Santa Fe, NM's Meow Wolf and running through late May (see trailer HERE and full itinerary below). Australian rock group Le Shiv, will support the first half of the tour with fellow Canvasback labelmates Jealous of the Birds supporting the second half. Tickets are on sale now; for complete details and ticket information, please visit www.grouplovemusic.com.

The band is proud to be partnering with The Ally Coalition for the Healer tour, working to bring organizations that support at-risk LGBTQ youth to each show. They will also be joined on the road by HeadCount, a non-partisan organization that promotes participation in democracy through music, culture, and digital media.

Recorded at El Paso, TX's famed Sonic Ranch with producer Dave Sitek (TV On The Radio, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Weezer) and at Larrabee Studios in Los Angeles with Malay (Frank Ocean, Lorde), Healer marks the first new album from Grouplove since 2016's acclaimed third LP, BIG MESS.

Grouplove is: Hannah Hooper, Christian Zucconi, Andrew Wessen, Daniel Gleason, and Benjamin Homola.

Watch the video for "Youth" below.

GROUPLOVE HEALER TOUR

MARCH

w/ Le Shiv

18 - Santa Fe, NM - Meow Wolf

20 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren

23 - San Diego, CA - The Observatory

24 - Santa Cruz, CA - Catalyst

25 - Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades

27 - Eugene, OR - McDonald Theater

28 - Boise, ID - Knitting Factory Concert House

31 - Lawrence, KS - Liberty Hall

APRIL

w/ Le Shiv

1 - Lincoln, NE - Bourbon Theatre

3 - Des Moines, IA - Wooly's

4 - Madison, WI - Majestic Theatre

5 - Indianapolis, IN - Old National Centre

9 - St. Louis, MO - The Pageant

10 - Cincinnati, OH - Bogart's

11 - Louisville, KY - Headliners Music Hall

13 - Knoxville, TN - The Mill & Mine

15 - Tulsa, OK - Cain's Ballroom

MAY

w/ Jealous of the Birds

7 - Columbus, OH - Express Live!

8 - Pittsburgh, PA - Roxian Theatre

9 - Huntington, NY - The Paramount

12 - Providence, RI - The Strand

13 - New Haven, CT - College Street Music Hall

15 - Baltimore, MD - Rams Head Live

16 - Richmond, VA - The National

17 - Saxapahaw, NC - Haw River Ballroom

19 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore Charlotte

20 - Columbia, SC - The Senate

21 - Birmingham, AL - Iron City





