Grizfolk Release New Full Length Album

Today, alt rock foursome Grizfolk share their latest full-length album, the self-titled Grizfolk -- an epic collection of songs built through multiple creative approaches to fit into a single moment of all-encompassing luster and artful, powerful, and fun auditory brilliance. It succeeds as a mix of both worlds that their previous albums created, while also achieving the sound the band has been chasing all along, which Billboard called "a little country, a little rock and a lot catchy,"

Half of the new songs were produced by Rich Costey (Muse, The Killers, Barns Courtney) in early 2020 after the band returned from an inspiring retreat in Joshua Tree. These include long-time fan favorite "The Ripple," which has been a staple of their live set thanks to its Americana twang and irresistible singalong appeal but had never been captured in the studio, along with the harmonica-led "Money," the relentless hip-shaker and head-nodder "Queen of the Desert," and the sunny, confident "California High."

Soon after they returned from Joshua Tree, the world shut down due to the global pandemic. With the band spread out between Nashville and Los Angeles, they were forced to write and record the rest of the album remotely, including the recently released, emotionally charged song "Fumes," and the ferociously catchy, upbeat lament of "Now That I Know." Watch the new video for "Now That I Know" below...

Grizfolk burst onto the scene with their 2014 debut EP, From the Spark, followed by 2016's full-length Waking Up The Giants. Their catchy blend of electronic-tinged folk-rock and pop styles caught the ears of fans around the globe. They returned in 2019 with Rarest Of Birds, delivering a nostalgic, summertime feel with their embracing more organic instrumentation in lieu of previous synth-heavy sounds.

This new era of Grizfolk may best be described as an eponymous genre encompassing both the band's name as well as their sound, created during a time of extreme planetary tension and only succeeding because of the sense of camaraderie the four players were able to maintain despite the circumstances.

Photo Credit: Matthew Coughlin