Grimes has revealed some details about her next album in response to comments on Instagram. She's calling the album, a follow up to last year's "Miss Anthropocene", a "space opera", revolving around a lesbian AI.

"It's a space opera about Claire De Lune, an artificial courtesan," Grimes revealed. She said the character "was implanted in a simulation that is a memory of the AI creation story on Earth from the brain of the engineer who invented AI, because he wanted to relive his life but see if his perfect dream girl could teach him to love, and thereby he would preserve humanity this time rather than let them fade into obscurity - overcome by the machines."

"As she slowly realizes she is essentially a dancing puppet for the male gaze tho, their relationship grows complex," Grimes said.

"Simultaneously, 'No One' (the most powerful super intelligence in the future where the simulation is being rendered from) realizes there's a massive hyper-realistic sim running and sends in her troll AI puppets to wreak havoc."

"Dark Matter - her lead AI demon - enters basically as the 'black swan' to Claire De Lune - but in the end they fall into a lesbian romance due to the fact that they are the only two fully AI beings in this universe."

She said that this is only the beginning of the story.

No further details have been released about the album, and there is no release date at this time.