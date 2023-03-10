Griffen Palmer Commits to '25 to Life'

Big Loud Records' burgeoning upstart Griffen Palmer returns this week with his second all-time release, a pop-infused love confessional called "25 To Life," out now.

Guilty as charged, the new song - co-penned by Palmer with GRAMMY-nominated partner in crime Geoff Warburton and produced by studio ace Joey Moi - sees Palmer smitten, charming his way through a lifelong sentence opposite a once-in-a-lifetime love.

"I've been waiting to share this song for a long time," shares Palmer. "Since we first wrote it, '25 to Life' has felt like an anchor point as we worked on the album that I'm really excited to share with you soon. I can't wait to hear what you think."

The hopelessly romantic track is accompanied by an official music video that's out now, bringing to life the all-in devotion that Palmer sings about.

Arriving hot on the heels of debut single "Second Guessing" which he recently performed on ABC's The Bachelor, "25 To Life" continues previewing what is to come on Palmer's debut album due later this year.

On the road now with labelmate Lily Rose supporting her 2023 headline tour, the buzzy singer/songwriter delivers a set where his "knack for songwriting is obvious, and he has the vocals to back it up" (Country Swag).

The SiriusXM The Highway "Highway Find" isn't slowing down anytime soon, also adding a performance at April's wine country bash, Live in the Vineyard Goes Country, to his spring schedule.

ABOUT GRIFFEN PALMER

Sizzling Big Loud Records upstart Griffen Palmer is more than meets the eye. Growing up musically, his artist/musician father instilled an early appreciation for lyricism in him that soon turned into a love for the craft of songwriting.

Cultivating a strong pen and sturdy performance chops through four-hour, back-corner cover sets in dusty college bars at Ohio's Bowling Green State University, the D1 rugby player's house party introduction to GRAMMY-nominated hitmaker Geoff Warburton (Shawn Mendes, Machine Gun Kelly, Jake Owen) was the tip of the scale that moved him to Music City.

Winning NBC's Songland in May of 2020, the in-demand wordsmith has only continued stacking cuts with global superstars like Florida Georgia Line ("Second Guessing"), Keith Urban ("Polaroid"), The Band Camino, Chelsea Cutler, MacKenzie Porter, Jade Eagleson and more. Hot off his debut release, a solo version of "Second Guessing," the SiriusXM The Highway's "Highway Find" performed the heart-stopping ballad on ABC's The Bachelor.

On the road now with labelmate Lily Rose supporting her 2023 headline tour, the 27-year-old's midwestern drive and versatility are on full display, soon to be showcased on his debut album due later this year.

Watch the new music video here: