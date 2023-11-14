Greyson Zane Releases New Single '2 Cool 4 Me'

Fans can check out the music video for “2 Cool 4 Me” now.

By: Nov. 14, 2023

POPULAR

GRAMMYs Nominate SWEENEY TODD, PARADE & More For Best Musical Theatre Album Photo 1 GRAMMYs Announce Best Musical Theatre Album Nominees
Broadway Streaming Guide: November 2023 - Where to Watch RUSTIN & More Photo 2 Broadway Streaming Guide: November 2023 - What to Watch!
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Olivia Rodrigo, Billie Eilish & More Nominated For HMMA Awards Photo 3 Lin-Manuel Miranda & More Nominated For HMMA Awards
Dua Lipa Drops New Single 'Houdini' Photo 4 Dua Lipa Drops New Single 'Houdini'

Greyson Zane Releases New Single '2 Cool 4 Me'

Alt-rock artist Greyson Zane has released his brand new single, “2 Cool 4 Me,” out now via Zodhiac Records.

Produced by Andrew Karpovck, “2 Cool 4 Me” is an energetic anthem to help heal you from the woes of a hard breakup, no matter the situation. Fans can check out the music video for “2 Cool 4 Me” now.

Speaking on the new single Greyson shares, “‘2 Cool 4 Me' is an anthem for those who have been broken up with for someone else ‘better' and for those who have people in their lives that think they're better than them. This song is a big f**k you to them because they're wrong and they know it.”

By the time he was of legal drinking age, GREYSON ZANE had lived more musical lives than most artists could ever dream of: playing the Vans Warped Tour, sharing the stage with the likes of Memphis May Fire and Escape the Fate, and recording an album with Tom Denney (A Day to Remember, Pierce the Veil). Now, on his new single “EMO TRASH” (Zodhiac Records), the Orlando-based singer/songwriter lets them all take center stage.

Written in collaboration with fellow central Floridians FELICITY and produced by Andrew Karpovck, “Emo Trash” follows Zane's debut EP, DEAD @ 16, with a song that's as sarcastically tongue-in-cheek as it is whole-heartedly genuine – the anthem for a generation of music listeners caught between the good old days and tomorrow's great unknown. Zane and FELICITY vocalist Damian Fagiolino trade lines (and references, from genre mainstays Taking Back Sunday to cult classics like Every Avenue), distilling your local emo night into a two-and-a-half-minute sugar bomb set against a backdrop of classic pop-punk spit-shined with modern flair and boisterous gang vocals.

Ultimately, “Emo Trash” is yet another evolution for Zane, who reintroduced himself as a solo artist in 2022 with the hooky “With Ü” and airtight DEAD @ 16 EP. It's also the first taste from his upcoming EP, a collection of songs that finds the 22-year-old Berklee College of Music student diving deeper into his underground influences while pushing himself forward in new lyrical and musical ways to take on ex-friends, ex-lovers, and even parts of himself he's outgrown along the way. 

But no matter how far he progresses, there will always be a part of Greyson Zane that's hungry for more, underwritten by a scrappy DIY mentality that's gotten him this far at such an early point in his career.“



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Fybe:Ones UK-rap-centric EP Features Mushkilla, Nuphzed And Don Rattray Photo
Fybe:One's UK-rap-centric EP Features Mushkilla, Nuphzed And Don Rattray

Fybe:One returns with a UK-rap-centric EP featuring Mushkilla, Nuphzed, and Don Rattray. Fybe:One, AKA Greg Haynes, returns with a UK-rap-centric “Refuge” EP. Comprised of 4 tracks, the project features new collaborations with MUSHKILLA, NuphZed, Don Rattray and closes with ”Refuge feat. Breezy Lee”, taken from his “This Is Ours” album.

2
Boutique Record Label Den Of Wax Announces Opening Of Shop Photo
Boutique Record Label Den Of Wax Announces Opening Of Shop

Boutique record label Den of Wax officially launched last month with releases from Olson, Van Cleef, Williams' Unleash the Hoof's Revenge (October 6) and Rid of Me's Access to the Lonely (November 3), in conjunction with Knife Hit Records.

3
Video: RXK Nephew & Harry Fraud Feat Rx Papi Drop RX Instructions Photo
Video: RXK Nephew & Harry Fraud Feat Rx Papi Drop 'RX Instructions'

After connecting (“Not Right Now”) on Valee and Harry Fraud's Virtuoso album, RXK Nephew and Harry Fraud have now announced their own collaborative album, Life After Neph. NXK and Harry released the project's first focus single and video for “RX Instructions,” which also features Rx Papi.

4
JYP Entertainment Announces Strategic Partnership With Live Nation Photo
JYP Entertainment Announces Strategic Partnership With Live Nation

JYP Entertainment, a global leader in the discovery and development of K-POP artists, signed a multi-year global strategic partnership with Live Nation to produce tours for all artists on JYP’s incredible roster including TWICE, Stray Kids, ITZY, Xdinary Heroes (XH), NMIXX, as well as their up-and-coming talent.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Watch a New RENAISSANCE: A FILM BY BEYONCE Trailer Video
Watch a New RENAISSANCE: A FILM BY BEYONCE Trailer
Brenda Lee Drops 'Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree' Visual Video
Brenda Lee Drops 'Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree' Visual
Do You Know These 'Songs in Musicals' as Featured in JEOPARDY! Category? Video
Do You Know These 'Songs in Musicals' as Featured in JEOPARDY! Category?
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SWEENEY TODD
THE SHARK IS BROKEN
HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
MELISSA ETHERIDGE: MY WINDOW
JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING