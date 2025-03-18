Greensky Bluegrass Expand Summer Headline Tour

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Progressive Bluegrass-Americana troubadours Greensky Bluegrass have expanded their highly successful North American headline tour, with new dates this Summer 2025. Additional stops include Buffalo, Asheville, Cincinnati, two nights in Interlochen, MI and more. See below for the complete list of dates.

Artist presale begins on Wednesday, March 19 at 10 A.M. ET. General on-sale begins on Friday, March 21 at 10 A.M. ET. More info HERE.

For over two decades now, progressive bluegrass band Greensky Bluegrass—Anders Beck (dobro), Michael Arlen Bont (banjo), Dave Bruzza (guitar), Mike Devol (upright bass), and Paul Hoffman (mandolin)—have become known for their dynamic live performances and extensive touring schedule. With music reflecting their own lives and collective experiences, their songwriting stays true to traditional bluegrass.

The band’s die-hard fans travel in droves across the country and pack multiple-night show runs at iconic venues like Red Rocks and The Ryman.

“As songwriters and musicians, we have a need for people to be on board, we’re not just regurgitating the same s,” explains Bruzza. Hoffman adds, “We aren’t a band all for money. We did it for romantic reasons such as love, catharsis, and because it mattered to us and the listeners. It would be easy to make decisions based on our needs to eat or the desires of others, but that’s not doing it for love. We love what we do, and we’re grateful for the love we receive in return from the people listening.” Bruzza continues, “I hope they know we’re doing this for us and them.”

BLUEGRASS GREENSKY TOUR DATES

April 19—Atlanta, GA—SweetWater 420 Fest

May 17—Clive, IA—Greenbelt Music Festival

June 19—Telluride, CO—Telluride Bluegrass Festival

June 20—Telluride, CO—Telluride Bluegrass Festival

June 25—Omaha, NE—Slowdown

June 26—Kansas City, MO—Uptown Theater

June 27—Eau Claire, WI—Blue Ox Festival

June 28—Nashville, IN—Brown County Music Center

July 2—Huber Heights, OH—Rose Music Center

July 3—Buffalo, NY—Outer Harbor

July 4—Garrettsville, OH—Grassfire Festival

July 5—Chicago, IL—The Salt Shed (outdoors)

July 17—Asheville, NC—Asheville Yards

July 18—High Point, NC—Cohab Space

July 19—Snowshoe, WV—4848 Festival

July 20—Cincinnati, OH—Riverfront Live

August 9—Alta, WY—Grand Targhee Bluegrass Festival

August 21—Detroit, MI—The Fillmore

Aug 22 —Interlochen, MI—Kresge Auditorium (On Sale April 4)

Aug 23—Interlochen, MI—Kresge Auditorium (On Sale April 4)

Sep 13—Morrison, CO—Red Rocks Amphitheatre*

Sep 19-21—North Adams, MA—FreshGrass

Sep 20-21—Annapolis, MD—Annapolis Baygrass Festival

Oct 10—St. Louis, MO—The Pageant

Oct 11—St. Paul, MN—Palace Theatre

*with special guest Margo Price

Photo credit: Dylan Langille

Comments