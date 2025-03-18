Greensky Bluegrass Expand Summer Headline Tour

General on-sale begins on Friday, March 21 at 10 A.M. ET.
Progressive Bluegrass-Americana troubadours Greensky Bluegrass have expanded their highly successful North American headline tour, with new dates this Summer 2025. Additional stops include Buffalo, Asheville, Cincinnati, two nights in Interlochen, MI and more. See below for the complete list of dates.
For over two decades now, progressive bluegrass band Greensky Bluegrass—Anders Beck (dobro), Michael Arlen Bont (banjo), Dave Bruzza (guitar), Mike Devol (upright bass), and Paul Hoffman (mandolin)—have become known for their dynamic live performances and extensive touring schedule. With music reflecting their own lives and collective experiences, their songwriting stays true to traditional bluegrass.
The band’s die-hard fans travel in droves across the country and pack multiple-night show runs at iconic venues like Red Rocks and The Ryman.
“As songwriters and musicians, we have a need for people to be on board, we’re not just regurgitating the same s,” explains Bruzza. Hoffman adds, “We aren’t a band all for money. We did it for romantic reasons such as love, catharsis, and because it mattered to us and the listeners. It would be easy to make decisions based on our needs to eat or the desires of others, but that’s not doing it for love. We love what we do, and we’re grateful for the love we receive in return from the people listening.” Bruzza continues, “I hope they know we’re doing this for us and them.”
April 19—Atlanta, GA—SweetWater 420 Fest
May 17—Clive, IA—Greenbelt Music Festival
June 19—Telluride, CO—Telluride Bluegrass Festival
June 20—Telluride, CO—Telluride Bluegrass Festival
June 25—Omaha, NE—Slowdown
June 26—Kansas City, MO—Uptown Theater
June 27—Eau Claire, WI—Blue Ox Festival
June 28—Nashville, IN—Brown County Music Center
July 2—Huber Heights, OH—Rose Music Center
July 3—Buffalo, NY—Outer Harbor
July 4—Garrettsville, OH—Grassfire Festival
July 5—Chicago, IL—The Salt Shed (outdoors)
July 17—Asheville, NC—Asheville Yards
July 18—High Point, NC—Cohab Space
July 19—Snowshoe, WV—4848 Festival
July 20—Cincinnati, OH—Riverfront Live
August 9—Alta, WY—Grand Targhee Bluegrass Festival
August 21—Detroit, MI—The Fillmore
Aug 22 —Interlochen, MI—Kresge Auditorium (On Sale April 4)
Aug 23—Interlochen, MI—Kresge Auditorium (On Sale April 4)
Sep 13—Morrison, CO—Red Rocks Amphitheatre*
Sep 19-21—North Adams, MA—FreshGrass
Sep 20-21—Annapolis, MD—Annapolis Baygrass Festival
Oct 10—St. Louis, MO—The Pageant
Oct 11—St. Paul, MN—Palace Theatre
*with special guest Margo Price
Photo credit: Dylan Langille
