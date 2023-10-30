Greensky Bluegrass Announce 2024 Winter Tour

Greensky Bluegrass has announced the dates for their 2024 Winter Tour.

Winter Tour will kick off on January 11 in Jacksonville, FL and includes shows at Boston’s MGM Music Hall at Fenway, two nights at Washington D.C.’s The Anthem, Chicago’s The Salt Shed, and two nights at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium among many others. The band’s Fall Tour kicks off this Wednesday at Harrah’s Lake Tahoe in Stateline, NV.

All up-to-date news and tour information can be found at greenskybluegrass.com.

GREENSKY BLUEGRASS ON TOUR

Nov 01 @ Harrah’s Lake Tahoe | Stateline, NV

Nov 02 @ Fox Theater | Oakland, CA*

Nov 03 @ The Sound at Del Mar | Del Mar, CA*

Nov 04 @ The Bellwether | Los Angeles, CA*

Nov 07 @ Tower Theatre | Oklahoma City, OK^

Nov 09 @ The Heights Theater | Houston, TX^

Nov 10 @ Austin City Limits Live at The Moody Theater | Austin, TX^

Nov 11 @ Ferris Wheelers Backyard & BBQ | Dallas, TX^

Nov 12 @ The Espee | San Antonio, TX^

Nov 15 @ JJ’s Live | Fayetteville, AR^

Nov 16 @ Minglewood Hall | Memphis, TN^

Nov 17 @ Sanger Theater | Hattiesburg, MS^

Nov 18 @ The Joy Theater | New Orleans, LA^

Dec 06-10 @ Strings & Sol | Puerto Morelos, Mexico

Dec 28 @ Temple Theatre | Saginaw, MI

Dec 29 @ The Fillmore | Detroit, MI

Dec 30 @ Kalamazoo State Theatre | Kalamazoo, MI

Dec 31 @ Kalamazoo State Theatre | Kalamazoo, MI

Jan 11 @ Florida Theatre | Jacksonville, FL

Jan 12 @ Miami Beach Bandshell | Miami Beach, FL

Jan 13 @ Jannus Live | St. Petersburg, FL

Jan 14 @ House of Blues | Orlando, FL

Jan 17 @ Charleston Music Hall | Charleston, SC

Jan 18 @ The Ritz | Raleigh, NC

Jan 19 @ The Fillmore | Charlotte, NC

Jan 20 @ The Eastern | Atlanta, GA

Feb 1 @ College Street Music Hall | New Haven, CT

Feb 2 @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway | Boston, MA

Feb 3 @ The Fillmore | Philadelphia, PA

Feb 4 @ The Paramount | Huntington, NY

Feb 7 @ Town Ballroom | Buffalo, NY

Feb 8 @ Stage AE | Pittsburgh, PA

Feb 9 @ The Anthem | Washington, DC

Feb 10 @ The Anthem | Washington, DC

Feb 29 @ Val Air Ballroom | West Des Moines, IA

Mar 1 @ Palace Theatre | St. Paul, MN

Mar 2 @ The Salt Shed | Chicago, IL

Mar 3 @ The Sylvee | Madison, WI

Mar 6 @ KEMBA Live! | Columbus, OH

Mar 7 @ Old Forester’s Paristown Hall | Louisville, KY

Mar 8 @ The Ryman Auditorium | Nashville, TN

Mar 9 @ The Ryman Auditorium | Nashville, TN

* (feat. Holly Bowling) w/ The Infamous Stringdusters

^ w/ Lindsay Lou

# (feat. Holly Bowling) w/ May Erlewine

@ (feat. Holly Bowling) w/ Full Cord

** (feat. Holly Bowling)

About Greensky Bluegrass:

Greensky Bluegrass are widely known for their thoughtful lyricism, edgy and genre-expansive sound, dazzling live performances and relentless touring schedule.

However, that is only the tip of the complex tale of the five musicians that make up Greensky Bluegrass: Anders Beck [dobro], Michael Arlen Bont [banjo], Dave Bruzza [guitar], Mike Devol [upright bass], and Paul Hoffman [Mandolin]. The five are connected through a deep bond, just as they are seasoned road warriors, they’re a band of brothers who have seen each other through decades of ups and downs, personal and collective highlights, and the moments when life turns it all upside down.

For the past century, bluegrass music has traditionally relayed real tales of American life, struggle, tragedy, and triumph. It gives a voice to the quiet, yet colorful stories woven into the fabric of the country itself. Greensky Bluegrass live these stories through their records and performances.

﻿“Greensky is and always has been very unique in our world,” says Paul Hoffman. “We put our love, energy, and focus into what we appreciate about our music. We come together as a band in a way that’s organic. We take a lot of pride in how we grow and challenge each other too. We’re maturing together. I think we get more Greensky all of the time.”

Photo Credit: Dylan Langille