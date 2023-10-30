Greensky Bluegrass Announce 2024 Winter Tour

The band’s Fall Tour kicks off this Wednesday at Harrah’s Lake Tahoe in Stateline, NV.

By: Oct. 30, 2023

POPULAR

Cher Debuts First Christmas Album With Darlene Love, Stevie Wonder, Michael Bublé & More Photo 1 Cher Debuts Christmas Album With Darlene Love, Stevie Wonder & More
Album Review: JUDY GARLAND: THE TWO-A-DAY IS BACK IN TOWN, Brings Our Judy Into Your Livin Photo 2 Judy Garland TWO-A-DAY Live Album A Treasure
Taylor Swift Drops '1989 (Taylor's Version)' With Five New Tracks Photo 3 Taylor Swift Drops '1989 (Taylor's Version)' With Five New Tracks
Britney Spears Regrets Turning Down CHICAGO Movie Musical Role: 'I Had Power Back Then' Photo 4 Britney Spears Regrets Turning Down CHICAGO Movie Musical Role

Greensky Bluegrass Announce 2024 Winter Tour

Greensky Bluegrass has announced the dates for their 2024 Winter Tour.

Winter Tour will kick off on January 11 in Jacksonville, FL and includes shows at Boston’s MGM Music Hall at Fenway, two nights at Washington D.C.’s The Anthem, Chicago’s The Salt Shed, and two nights at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium among many others. The band’s Fall Tour kicks off this Wednesday at Harrah’s Lake Tahoe in Stateline, NV. 

All up-to-date news and tour information can be found at greenskybluegrass.com.

GREENSKY BLUEGRASS ON TOUR

Nov 01 @ Harrah’s Lake Tahoe | Stateline, NV

Nov 02 @ Fox Theater | Oakland, CA*

Nov 03 @ The Sound at Del Mar | Del Mar, CA*

Nov 04 @ The Bellwether | Los Angeles, CA*

Nov 07 @ Tower Theatre | Oklahoma City, OK^

Nov 09 @ The Heights Theater | Houston, TX^

Nov 10 @ Austin City Limits Live at The Moody Theater | Austin, TX^

Nov 11 @ Ferris Wheelers Backyard & BBQ | Dallas, TX^

Nov 12 @ The Espee | San Antonio, TX^

Nov 15 @ JJ’s Live | Fayetteville, AR^

Nov 16 @ Minglewood Hall | Memphis, TN^

Nov 17 @ Sanger Theater | Hattiesburg, MS^

Nov 18 @ The Joy Theater | New Orleans, LA^

Dec 06-10 @ Strings & Sol | Puerto Morelos, Mexico

Dec 28 @ Temple Theatre | Saginaw, MI

Dec 29 @ The Fillmore | Detroit, MI

Dec 30 @ Kalamazoo State Theatre | Kalamazoo, MI

Dec 31 @ Kalamazoo State Theatre | Kalamazoo, MI

Jan 11 @ Florida Theatre | Jacksonville, FL 

Jan 12 @ Miami Beach Bandshell | Miami Beach, FL

Jan 13 @ Jannus Live | St. Petersburg, FL

Jan 14 @ House of Blues | Orlando, FL

Jan 17 @ Charleston Music Hall | Charleston, SC

Jan 18 @ The Ritz | Raleigh, NC

Jan 19 @ The Fillmore | Charlotte, NC 

Jan 20 @ The Eastern | Atlanta, GA 

Feb 1 @ College Street Music Hall | New Haven, CT

Feb 2 @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway | Boston, MA

Feb 3 @ The Fillmore | Philadelphia, PA

Feb 4 @ The Paramount | Huntington, NY

Feb 7 @ Town Ballroom | Buffalo, NY

Feb 8 @ Stage AE | Pittsburgh, PA

Feb 9 @ The Anthem | Washington, DC

Feb 10 @ The Anthem | Washington, DC

Feb 29 @ Val Air Ballroom | West Des Moines, IA

Mar 1 @ Palace Theatre | St. Paul, MN

Mar 2 @ The Salt Shed | Chicago, IL

Mar 3 @ The Sylvee | Madison, WI

Mar 6 @ KEMBA Live! | Columbus, OH

Mar 7 @ Old Forester’s Paristown Hall | Louisville, KY

Mar 8 @ The Ryman Auditorium | Nashville, TN

Mar 9 @ The Ryman Auditorium | Nashville, TN

* (feat. Holly Bowling) w/ The Infamous Stringdusters

^ w/ Lindsay Lou

# (feat. Holly Bowling) w/ May Erlewine

@ (feat. Holly Bowling) w/ Full Cord

** (feat. Holly Bowling)

About Greensky Bluegrass:

Greensky Bluegrass are widely known for their thoughtful lyricism, edgy and genre-expansive sound, dazzling live performances and relentless touring schedule. 

However, that is only the tip of the complex tale of the five musicians that make up Greensky Bluegrass: Anders Beck [dobro], Michael Arlen Bont [banjo], Dave Bruzza [guitar], Mike Devol [upright bass], and Paul Hoffman [Mandolin].  The five are connected through a deep bond, just as they are seasoned road warriors, they’re a band of brothers who have seen each other through decades of ups and downs, personal and collective highlights, and the moments when life turns it all upside down. 

For the past century, bluegrass music has traditionally relayed real tales of American life, struggle, tragedy, and triumph. It gives a voice to the quiet, yet colorful stories woven into the fabric of the country itself. Greensky Bluegrass live these stories through their records and performances. 

﻿“Greensky is and always has been very unique in our world,” says Paul Hoffman. “We put our love, energy, and focus into what we appreciate about our music. We come together as a band in a way that’s organic. We take a lot of pride in how we grow and challenge each other too. We’re maturing together. I think we get more Greensky all of the time.”

Photo Credit: Dylan Langille  



2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Video: Nadine Shah Shares Video For Topless Mother From New Album Photo
Video: Nadine Shah Shares Video For 'Topless Mother' From New Album

Alongside the announcement she shared lead single 'Topless Mother' which went straight onto the BBC 6Music A-List. She has followed up with the track's video ahead of a special preview show on Thursday Nov. 2 at London's Lower Third. This follows a string of dates as a special guest for Young Fathers. Watch the video now!

2
Skylar Blatt Drops F*CK Fame PT. 2 Featuring Lola Brooke Photo
Skylar Blatt Drops 'F*CK Fame PT. 2' Featuring Lola Brooke

Cincinnati rapper Skylar Blatt drops “F*ck Fame PT. 2” featuring Lola Brooke. She reups and recharges her original viral hit with this new remix. Additionally, she officially breaks the news of her signing to Saint Ka$h/Arista Records in partnership with ILWT Records with this release!

3
K-Pop Spotlight: SMs Rookie Boy Group RIIZE Releases Funky Third Single, Talk Saxy Photo
K-Pop Spotlight: SM's Rookie Boy Group RIIZE Releases Funky Third Single, 'Talk Saxy'

RIIZE, SM's rookie boy group taking the world by storm, have released their new single 'Talk Saxy', available now! Watch the music video and stream the song on Spotify here!

4
Video: Victoria Bigelow Shares David Fincher-Inspired Video For Panic Room Photo
Video: Victoria Bigelow Shares David Fincher-Inspired Video For 'Panic Room'

Victoria Bigelow and her music tell stories of heartbreak and bittersweet hope, mostly written with no-one else around, but here to help all of us feel a little less alone. The Arizona-based artist recently released her Songs For No One Vol. 1 via the recently relaunched Immortal Records. Watch the video now!

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... Michael Major">(read more about this author)

Video: Watch WICKED Stars Alyssa Fox & McKenzie Kurtz Perform 'For Good' on GMA3Video: Watch WICKED Stars Alyssa Fox & McKenzie Kurtz Perform 'For Good' on GMA3
Photo: First Look at Rachel Zegler In SNOW WHITE Live Action Movie; Disney Delays PremierePhoto: First Look at Rachel Zegler In SNOW WHITE Live Action Movie; Disney Delays Premiere
LIVE! WITH KELLY & MARK to Honor Taylor Swift With Halloween EpisodeLIVE! WITH KELLY & MARK to Honor Taylor Swift With Halloween Episode
Barry Manilow's A VERY BARRY CHRISTMAS Special Coming to NBCBarry Manilow's A VERY BARRY CHRISTMAS Special Coming to NBC

Videos

Watch Pentatonix & Jennifer Hudson Perform 'How Great Thou Art' Video
Watch Pentatonix & Jennifer Hudson Perform 'How Great Thou Art'
Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform a Secret Show With New 'GUTS' Tracks Video
Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform a Secret Show With New 'GUTS' Tracks
Watch a Preview of Maria Callas' Restored Paris 1958 Performance Video
Watch a Preview of Maria Callas' Restored Paris 1958 Performance
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING
I NEED THAT
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
SHUCKED
HERE LIES LOVE