Greensky Bluegrass Add New Winter Tour Dates for 2025

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Bluegrass-Americana troubadours, Greensky Bluegrass have announced 17 new tour dates that will bring the band coast to coast. The newly announced dates kick off on January 16 in Blue Lake, CA and include stops throughout California, Nevada and Arizona. Following their West Coast leg, the band will make their way to the East Coast for several shows, including two nights in Washington, D.C.

Fans can expect an unforgettable experience highlighted by their cross-genre blend of bluegrass, Americana, rock, and beyond.

Tickets are on sale at 10:00 AM local this Friday, November 1 at greenskybluegrass.com/tour. For all up-to-date news and tour information, please visit HERE.

GREENSKY BLUEGRASS ON TOUR

October 31 @ The Refinery | Charleston, SC

November 1 @ The Underground | Charlotte, NC

November 2 @ The Eastern | Atlanta, GA

November 8 @ Avett Moon | Miramar Beach, FL

November 9 @ Highlands Food & Wine Festival | Highlands, NC

November 10 @ The Mill & Mine | Knoxville, TN

November 12 @ Tipitina’s | New Orleans, LA

November 14 @ White Oak Music Hall | Houston, TX

November 15 @ Granada Theater | Dallas, TX

November 16 @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater | Austin, TX

December 12-16 @ Strings & Sol | Puerto Morelos, MX

December 30 @ The Mission Ballroom | Denver, CO*

December 31 @ The Mission Ballroom | Denver, CO*

January 16 @ Blue Lake Casino | Blue Lake, CA

January 17 @ The Crystal Bay Club | Crystal Bay, NV

January 18 @ Fox Theater | Oakland, CA^

January 19 @ The Catalyst | Santa Cruz, CA

January 22 @ Orpheum Theater | Flagstaff, AZ

January 23 @ The Van Buren | Phoenix, AZ

January 24 @ The Wiltern | Los Angeles, CA

January 25 @ The Sound at Del Mar | Del Mar, CA

February 5 @ F.M. Kirby Center | Wilkes-Barre, PA

February 6 @ The Fillmore | Philadelphia, PA

February 7 @ The Anthem | Washington, D.C.

February 8 @ The Anthem | Washington, D.C.

February 11 @ Count Basie Center for the Arts | Red Bank, NJ

February 13 @ Brooklyn Paramount | New York, NY

February 14 @ College Street Music Hall | New Haven, CT

February 15 @ House of Blues | Boston, MA

February 16 @ State Theatre | Portland, ME

* with Fruition

^ with Railroad Earth

About Greensky Bluegrass

Greensky Bluegrass are widely known for their thoughtful lyricism, edgy and genre-expansive sound, dazzling live performances and relentless touring schedule.

However, that is only the tip of the complex tale of the five musicians that make up Greensky Bluegrass: Anders Beck [dobro], Michael Arlen Bont [banjo], Dave Bruzza [guitar], Mike Devol [upright bass], and Paul Hoffman [Mandolin]. The five are connected through a deep bond, just as they are seasoned road warriors, they’re a band of brothers who have seen each other through decades of ups and downs, personal and collective highlights, and the moments when life turns it all upside down.

For the past century, bluegrass music has traditionally relayed real tales of American life, struggle, tragedy, and triumph. It gives a voice to the quiet, yet colorful stories woven into the fabric of the country itself. Greensky Bluegrass live these stories through their records and performances.

“Greensky is and always has been very unique in our world,” says Paul Hoffman. “We put our love, energy, and focus into what we appreciate about our music. We come together as a band in a way that’s organic. We take a lot of pride in how we grow and challenge each other too. We’re maturing together. I think we get more Greensky all of the time.”

Photo Credit: Tobin Voggesser

Comments