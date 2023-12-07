Green Day Release New Single 'Dilemma'

Their album will be released on January 19.

By: Dec. 07, 2023

POPULAR

THE COLOR PURPLE Soundtrack to Feature Music By Alicia Keys, Jennifer Hudson & More Photo 1 THE COLOR PURPLE Soundtrack to Feature Music By Alicia Keys & More
Peso Pluma to Perform Concert For Apple Music Live Photo 2 Peso Pluma to Perform Concert For Apple Music Live
Listen: Hear Christopher Plummers Vocals on 'Edelweiss' & More on THE SOUND OF MUSIC Super Photo 3 Listen: Hear 'The Sound of Music' Super Deluxe Soundtrack
Mon Laferte Announces 'Autopoiética' Tour Photo 4 Mon Laferte Announces 'Autopoiética' Tour

Green Day Release New Single 'Dilemma'

Global rock superstars Green Day – Billie Joe Armstrong, Mike Dirnt and Tré Cool – aren't holding back on their latest single, “Dilemma.” This high-octane track will be featured on the band's 14th studio album Saviors – due January 19, 2023 – along with their previously released singles “The American Dream Is Killing Me” and “Look Ma, No Brains!”.

The accompanying black-and-white music video finds Billie Joe Armstrong passed out on the ground as he slurs out the brutally honest lyrics, “I was sober now I'm drunk again / I'm in trouble and in love again / I don't want to be a dead man walking / I don't want to be a dead man walking.”  The visual follows the band through a classic night of performing hard and partying even harder. As the track winds down, memories start to gain some color as Billie gets hit with the cold hard sober truth: Drunk Billie made a mess of everything.

“‘Dilemma' was one of those songs that was kind of easy to write because it was so personal to me,” Billie Joe Armstrong explains. “We've seen so many of our peers struggle with addiction and mental illness. This song is all about the pain that comes from those experiences.”

Earlier this year, Green Day kicked off Rocktober with the release of their first single from Saviors – “The American Dream Is Killing Me” – following a massive Las Vegas takeover during When We Were Young Festival weekend. The track is currently #1 on Billboard's Rock & Alternative Airplay Chart.

Green Day have never shied away from vulnerable subject matter in their lyrics, and Saviors is no different. Recorded in London and Los Angeles, Saviors is the latest powerful collaboration between Green Day and Grammy-winning producer Rob Cavallo, whose notable previous work with Green Day includes two of the band's most iconic albums, 1994's Dookie and 2004's American Idiot. 

The record comes just ahead of Dookie's 30th anniversary - celebrations have already begun with the release of a massive deluxe edition of the album and a surprise show in Las Vegas, where the band performed Dookie from front to back to a sold-out crowd of superfans.

Recently, Green Day announced a larger-than-life 2024 global stadium tour with support from the illustrious rock luminaries The Smashing Pumpkins, Rancid, and The Linda Lindas in North America and Nothing But Thieves, The Hives, Donots, The Interrupters and Maid of Ace in the UK/EU. The Saviors Tour, fueled by Monster Energy, kicks off in Europe next May before making its way to North America in July for an intoxicating summer run through the states. All tour dates can be found HERE.

ABOUT GREEN DAY:

Formed in 1986 in Berkeley, CA, Green Day is one of the world's best-selling bands of all time, with more than 75 million records sold worldwide and 10 billion cumulative audio/visual streams. The five-time Grammy Award-winning Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees released their breakout album Dookie in 1994, which sold over 10 million and achieved 10x Platinum Diamond status, is widely credited with popularizing and reviving mainstream interest in punk rock, catapulting a career-long run of #1 hit singles.

Entertainment Weekly calls Green Day, “The most influential band of their generation,” while Rolling Stone attests, “Green Day have inspired more young bands to start than any act this side of Kiss, and that doesn't seem to be changing.” In 2004, Green Day released the rock opera American Idiot which captured the nation's attention, selling more than 8 million copies in the U.S. alone and taking home the Grammy Award for Best Rock Album.

Mojo declared “It's exhilarating stuff, the kind of record that sets new parameters as to what is possible from a punk rock'n'roll band in the 21st century.” In 2010, a stage adaptation of American Idiot debuted on Broadway to critical and commercial acclaim. Released in 2020, Green Day's thirteenth studio album Father Of All... debuted at #1 on Billboard's Album Sales Chart and #1 in both the U.K. and Australia.

Pitchfork declared, “Green Day's most fetching and youthful songs in ages. The trio sounds reinvigorated, more like hungry newcomers staking their claim.” In July 2021, Green Day embarked on The Hella Mega Tour (w/ Fall Out Boy & Weezer). The global tour included 29 sold-out stadium gigs – including renowned venues like London Stadium and Los Angeles' Dodger Stadium. 

On October 24, the band announced the release of their highly anticipated 14th studio album, Saviors, coming January 19, ‘24 along with a new single, “The American Dream Is Killing Me.” In support of the forthcoming album, Green Day announced The Saviors Tour, which will be headed to stadiums globally in 2024.



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Sly5thAve Shares Fresh Orchestral Take On Destinys Child Hit Photo
Sly5thAve Shares Fresh Orchestral Take On Destiny's Child Hit

The song originally achieved iconic status through the collaboration of Destiny's Child and Wyclef Jean, soundtracking school dances and car rides alike. Sly5thAve's inventive reinterpretation delves into one of the song's sources from Barry White's “Strange Games & Thangs.”

2
Emanuel Casablanca is Strung Out On Thrills on New Single Photo
Emanuel Casablanca is 'Strung Out On Thrills' on New Single

Casablanca's new album, Strung Out on Thrills, coming from the Vinyl Recording Group. The new record, produced by Casablanca and Paul Howells, is solely blues/blues-rock based and truly owns the sound of minor blues. Several of his peers are featured on this album including Elliot Sharp and Blues Music Award Nominee Joanna Connor.

3
UK-Based Von Trapped Family Release If That Day Comes Round Photo
UK-Based 'Von Trapped' Family Release 'If That Day Comes Round'

Folk rock group The Marsh Family are back with their latest release, the poignant Christmas song 'If That Day Comes Round,' available for streaming now. In the vein of modern classics like Band Aid's 'Do They Know It's Christmas,' this track reflects on the devastating war in Gaza and Israel through hopeful lyrics.

4
Maps Share Counter Continuo Pt. 1 Photo
Maps Share 'Counter Continuo Pt. 1'

Counter Continuo is the final piece of a series of releases that started earlier this year with album Counter Melodies, before continuing throughout 2023 with remixes from Plaid, GLOK (Ride’s Andy Bell), Pye Corner Audio and Counter Mixes, a collection of tracks reworked by Chapman from his original release.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Videos: Watch Every Taylor Swift Dance on DANCING WITH THE STARS Video
Videos: Watch Every Taylor Swift Dance on DANCING WITH THE STARS
Watch Reneé Rapp's 'Tummy Hurts' Music Video With Coco Jones Video
Watch Reneé Rapp's 'Tummy Hurts' Music Video With Coco Jones
Watch a New RENAISSANCE: A FILM BY BEYONCE Trailer Video
Watch a New RENAISSANCE: A FILM BY BEYONCE Trailer
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
APPROPRIATE
ALADDIN
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
I NEED THAT
HARMONY