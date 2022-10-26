Green Day & Eddie Vedder to Headline Fifth Annual Innings Festival
The festival will be on February 25 and 26, 2023.
Green Day and Eddie Vedder will headline the fifth annual Innings Festival, returning to Arizona's Tempe Beach and Tempe Arts Park, February 25 and 26, 2023.
The two-day event will feature 18 bands on 2 stages, including performances from Weezer, Marcus Mumford, The Black Crowes, The Revivalists, The Offspring, Mt. Joy, The Pretty Reckless, The Head and the Heart and more, as well as curated food vendors and interactive baseball related activities.
Fans can look forward to numerous appearances by Major League Baseball greats Randy Johnson, Jake Peavy, Dontrelle Willis, Grady Sizemore, Kevin Mitchell, Vince Coleman, Bret Boone, Vinny Castilla, Matt Williams, Edgar Martinez, Mike Cameron and more. Additional highlights include an All-Star Baseball Jam hosted by Jake Peavy, a performance from The Bronson Arroyo Band and the return of Off the Mound with Ryan Dempster, an on-site talk show featuring MLB players and musicians on the lineup.
1-Day and 2-Day General Admission, GA+, VIP and Platinum Tickets will go on sale Thursday, October 27 at 10am PST at www.inningsfestival.com/arizona.
October 25, 2022
Actor and comedian Cedric the Entertainer brings the laughs on “The Jennifer Hudson Show.” 'The Neighborhood” star talks about working alongside the legendary Patti LaBelle on his sitcom. He also shares why it’s hard to go on vacation with Steve Harvey and how the “Family Feud” host helped him get his start in stand-up comedy. Watch videos now!
Cody Cozz to Release 'Right On Time' on Friday
October 25, 2022
The track was produced by Craig Campbell and Bart Busch, and it was written by Jackie Lee and Justin Wilson. Cody Cozz released his debut single “On My Way” on Craig Campbell’s Grindstone Records in June. He has been teasing the song on his TikTok and has garnered thousands of responses in the last few days.
Saweetie Announces 'The Single Life' Project With New Partnership with Jack Daniel's Tennessee Honey
October 25, 2022
Guests were invited to an invite-only private event in Hollywood with a speakeasy theme. The event featured music played by DJ Miss Milan, light bites, and branded photo moments throughout the venue. The Grammy-nominated artist showcased five signature Jack Honey cocktails including Saweet & Sour, Big Mouf Blogs, and more.
Photos: Crunchyroll & Lady Gaga Team Up For Another Chromatica Streetwear Collab
October 25, 2022
A portion of the proceeds will be donated to Born This Way Foundation, a nonprofit organization co-founded by Lady Gaga and her mother, Cynthia Germanotta, with the mission to support youth mental health and work with young people to build a kinder and braver world. Check out photos of the new streetwear collaboration now!
LIVE! WITH KELLY & RYAN Is the Only Syndicated Talk Show To Grow Over the Prior Week in Households
October 25, 2022
During the week of Oct. 10, 2022, “Live with Kelly and Ryan” grew over the prior week by 7% in Households (1.6 rating vs. 1.5 rating) and by 3% in Total Viewers (2.268 million vs. 2.211 million) and held even week to week among Women 25-54 (0.6 rating). “Live” stood as the only syndicated talk show to deliver weekly growth in Households (+7%).