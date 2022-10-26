Green Day & Eddie Vedder to Headline Fifth Annual Innings Festival

Green Day and Eddie Vedder will headline the fifth annual Innings Festival, returning to Arizona's Tempe Beach and Tempe Arts Park, February 25 and 26, 2023.

The two-day event will feature 18 bands on 2 stages, including performances from Weezer, Marcus Mumford, The Black Crowes, The Revivalists, The Offspring, Mt. Joy, The Pretty Reckless, The Head and the Heart and more, as well as curated food vendors and interactive baseball related activities.

Fans can look forward to numerous appearances by Major League Baseball greats Randy Johnson, Jake Peavy, Dontrelle Willis, Grady Sizemore, Kevin Mitchell, Vince Coleman, Bret Boone, Vinny Castilla, Matt Williams, Edgar Martinez, Mike Cameron and more. Additional highlights include an All-Star Baseball Jam hosted by Jake Peavy, a performance from The Bronson Arroyo Band and the return of Off the Mound with Ryan Dempster, an on-site talk show featuring MLB players and musicians on the lineup.

1-Day and 2-Day General Admission, GA+, VIP and Platinum Tickets will go on sale Thursday, October 27 at 10am PST at www.inningsfestival.com/arizona.