Grant-Lee Phillips Announces West Coast Tour in Support of 'All That You Can Dream'

In support of his recently released and critically acclaimed 11th album, All That You Can Dream, Nashville-based singer/songwriter Grant-Lee Phillips announces a seven-city West Coast tour.

Beginning September 14, in Seattle, WA, the tour includes stops in Portland, OR, Novato, Santa Cruz, Santa Barbara, Los Angeles, and Palm Springs, CA. A full list of dates is below and tickets are now on sale. The shows will feature special guest Jarrod Dickenson, who will open the evening.

Shot in his home studio, today, Phillips shares a live acoustic performance video for "Rats in a Barrel." The song is a biting condemnation of the storming of the Capitol Building on January 6th 2021 of which Phillips offers: "As an American, I can think of no other moment so ugly or disgraceful. Not in my lifetime. In many a dark hour, we've sought to come together as a people. Not on January 6th."

Produced, engineered, mixed, and recorded by Phillips at his Nashville home, he is joined on the album by drummer Jay Bellerose (Robert Plant, Alison Krauss) and bassist Jennifer Condos (Ray LaMontagne, Bruce Springsteen) with additional parts on selected songs by Jamie Edwards (keyboards), Eric Heywood (pedal steel) and Richard Dodd (cello).

"I rang Jay and Jennifer out in LA to discuss sending tracks back and forth. They were going stir crazy themselves and welcomed the idea of a long-distance recording project. They tracked to my vocal, guitar and piano tracks - as though we were all in one room. This more gradual kind of production allowed me to ruminate on the songs and arrange parts for strings, keys, etc..."

Like many musicians, Phillips sought out silver linings wherever he could find them once the pandemic hit. Once he realized touring was still on hold for the foreseeable future, he started to write and record a new solo album at home. "I found respite in the process when I could do little else. It became a sort of meditation on this time in my life and the events that we've collectively experienced."

Understandably introspective, the resulting All That You Can Dream is anchored by Phillips' empathetic voice and rich acoustic guitar with lyrics that attempt to make sense of an uncertain, anxiety-riddled time, while accepting once-unshakeable things are now fragile or fallible, and using historical references to illuminate modern truths.

"We've experienced some staggering events over the past several years or so," offers Phillips. "When people speak of those things, it's not enough to simply highlight or underline the headlines of the day. The aim is to tap into the feelings that we share that are trapped beneath our skin-and figure out how we expel those feelings by talking about them."

The California-born singer, songwriter, guitarist, multi-instrumentalist, actor, film composer, and visual artist began his career as the frontman for Grant Lee Buffalo. Named "male vocalist of the year" by Rolling Stone, USA Today called him a "soulful balladeer" while Uncut hailed him as a "distinguished U.S. songwriter." In 2016, he reprised his role as the beloved town troubadour in the Netflix revival of Gilmore Girls.

Listen to "All You Can Dream" here:

Grant-Lee Phillips: On Tour

September 14 - Triple Door - Seattle, WA

September 15 - Old Church - Portland, OR

September 17 - Hopmonk - Novato, CA

September 18 - Moe's - Santa Cruz, CA

September 19 - SoHo - Santa Barbara, CA

September 20 - Largo at the Coronet - Los Angeles CA

September 21 - Alibi - Palm Springs, CA