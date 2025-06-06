Grammy-Winner Sabrina Claudio Unveils New Album 'Fall in Love with Her'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Grammy-winning and RIAA Platinum-certified singer-songwriter Sabrina Claudio has released her fifth studio album, Fall in Love with Her, via EMPIRE. The 11-track project marks a bold new era for the Miami-born artist, unfolding across a lush, R&B-drenched soundscape where self-exploration and romantic vulnerability collide, bringing to life the emotional and cathartic journey and process Sabrina has undergone with her newfound evolution.

The album opens with the title track “Fall in Love with Her” featuring Tanerélle, quickly setting an emotional tone as Sabrina finds herself. Paired over a simple production their vocals effortlessly enmesh, resulting in a haunting, soul-stirring performance that underscores one of the record’s core themes: emotional evolution and radical self-acceptance. The track lays the foundation for a body of work that feels both deeply personal and sonically expansive. A story of transformation, desire, and reclamation.

Speaking on the album, Sabrina shares, “'Fall In Love With Her' is a reflection of growth—a journey through longing, healing, and finding alignment. It’s about letting go of who I once was to become who I’m meant to be, and trusting that in the end, I’ll meet her again. She’ll be everything I’ve worked for. And I will fall in love with her.”

From dreamy ballads to stark emotional revelations, the album flows through richly textured moments, moving from the stripped-down, heartfelt Spanish-language intimacy of “Mi Luz” to the raw, soul-baring vulnerability of “Detoxing,” while “Worse Than Me” brings a commanding energy that radiates self-assuredness and reinforces the album’s message of personal power.

Fall in Love with Her is Sabrina’s most personal and sonically daring body of work to date, a bold and exciting departure from her earlier albums. It follows the success of past projects, such as Confidently Lost and About Time, which have cemented her place as one of R&B’s most compelling modern voices. In 2022, she embarked on a sold-out headline tour and performed at festivals including Coachella.

With over 3 billion streams worldwide, Claudio has collaborated with artists such as The Weeknd, Alicia Keys, A$AP Rocky, ZAYN, Marshmello, Diplo, Khalid, and more. Her pen has also earned her GRAMMY recognition for contributions to Beyoncé’s “Plastic Off The Sofa” and Chris Brown’s “Best Ever.” Recent collaborations include “MAKE IT UP” with Destin Conrad, “Settle For Less” with ZHU, “Don’t Speak” with Marshmello, and “No Question” with label mate Tyga.

This summer, Sabrina will take the stage alongside Russ and Big Sean for the INTO THE W!LD Tour, bringing the world of Fall in Love with Her to life for fans across North America. The tour will kick off on July 8th in Denver and will make its way across the country with stops in Chicago, New York, Atlanta, Los Angeles and more before wrapping in Seattle on August 10th (full tour dates below). Purchase tickets here.

With Fall In Love With Her, Sabrina steps into a new chapter as she finds herself more empowered, self-assured, and emotionally honest than ever, proving that vulnerability is powerful. It’s a sincere, compelling statement from an artist that continues to evolve and captivate; a transformative body of work that invites listeners to “Fall In Love With Her”.

TOUR DATES

07/08 Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre

07/10 Tinley Park, IL - Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

07/12 Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage

07/17 Wantagh, NY - Northwell at Jones Beach Theater

07/18 Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center

07/22 Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion

07/25 Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

07/26 Atlanta, GA - Lakewood Amphitheatre

07/29 Houston, TX - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman

07/30 Austin, TX - Germania Insurance Amphitheater

08/02 Las Vegas, NV - MGM Grand Garden Arena

08/03 Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

08/05 Inglewood, CA - Intuit Dome

08/06 Concord, CA - Toyota Pavilion at Concord

08/08 Salt Lake City, UT - Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre

08/10 Auburn, WA - White River Amphitheatre

Photo Credit: Willie Jane

