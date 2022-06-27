Grammy Winner Kenneth 'Ken' Williams Passes Away at 83

BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that songwriter Kenneth "Ken" Williams, who wrote/co-wrote over 500 songs, including the classic R&B hit "Everybody Plays The Fool," died June 17, 2022 at North Shore University Hospital in Manhasset, New York announced his wife, Broadway actress/singer Mary Seymour Williams. He was 83 years old.

Williams was born on January 13, 1939 in Fernandina Beach, Florida. After graduating from Peck High School, he joined the Air Force and was stationed in Great Falls, Montana. Here he formed a group called The Chuck A Lucks, which performed and represented the USAF in the state. Ken moved to New York City in1959 and began writing for a local publishing company.

In 1968, Williams founded A Dish-A-Tunes LLC Publishing, a family owned and operated music company. During the last five decades Williams added over 500 songs to his music catalogue.

A prolific and passionate songwriter, record producer, arranger and singer for the past 60 years, Williams, along with Rudy Clark and J.R. Bailey penned the now classic song "Everybody Plays the Fool," originally recorded in1972 by The Main Ingredient, and covered by numerous artists. In2004, A Dish-A-Tunes received a Grammy Award for the song "You Don't Know My Name" recorded by Alicia Keys and produced by Kayne West.

Ken's vast music catalogue spans all genres of music from Blues, Jazz, and Classical to Dance, R&B, Country and Pop and his company's writers and performing artists have created a legacy of great music.

Some of his additional songs include "Love, Love, Love" (Donny Hathaway), "I Can't See Me Without You" (The Impalas), "Let Me Prove My Love To You" (The Main Ingredient), "Only When You're Lonely" (Holly Maxwell), "Seven Lonely Nights" (The Four Tops), "Keep on Holding On" (Margaret Reynolds), "Hoping You Will Come Back" (Sandra Phillips) and more.

Williams is survived by his wife Mary Seymour Williams, sister Dorothy Jones, God Sister Olivia Goldsmith. brother-in-law Walt Jones, children Kenny Williams Jr, Kevin D. Williams, Kalvin Williams, daughter Cheryl Nicholson, stepson Kenny J. Seymour, nieces, nephews, grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Photo Courtsey of Ken Williams' family.