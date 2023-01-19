Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Grammy Nominee Tye Tribbett Announces Tour

The tour will kick off on March 8 in Los Angeles.

Jan. 19, 2023  

Tye Tribbett announces the "All Things New Tour," titled after his #1 chart-topping 2022 album "All Things New." The tour is the culmination of a milestone-marking year for the Gospel legend and icon.

Last month it was announced that Tye Tribbett earned two nominations for the 65th Annual GRAMMY Awards in the following categories: Best Gospel Album and Best Gospel Performance/Song. This marked Tribbett's twelfth career nomination. Ticket information and purchasing available here. Tour dates and locations can be found below.

Most recently Tye Tribbett released the visual to "Walk By Faith" featuring PJ Morton. Tye Tribbett's video premiered on BET Gospel as well as the Paramount Times Square Billboard. The video was directed by Tye Tribbett and his wife Shanté Tribbett and produced by A ChekTheCredits Production.

Released in July via Motown Gospel, All Things New is Tye Tribbett's latest trailblazing album that encapsulates the ways he honors the musical tradition in which he operates, all while continuously redefining and stretching its limits within a modern musical landscape. Tribbett follows the throughline between gospel, funk and hip-hop, illustrating the way one flows into another and illuminates the connective tissue amongst them, all in both energy and heritage.

Tye Tribbett has built a tremendous career and is globally known for his charismatic, dynamic personality, and range - from delivering high-energy praise songs to intimate worship moments and even African rhythms to trap beats.

His music cannot be classified as just one genre, but his unique, abstract way encompasses all, which has helped him garner many awards and accolades, including two Grammy wins (and now seven Grammy nominations), five #1 albums, four #1 digital tracks, three #1 radio singles, and ten Billboard Top 10 songs.

TYE TRIBBETT TOUR DATES

Date/City-State/Venue
March 8 - Los Angeles, CA The Wiltern
March 9 - Sacramento, CA - Crest Theatre
March 16 - Dallas, TX - Majestic Theatre
March 17 - Houston, TX - Bayou Music Center
March 18 - New Orleans, LA - House of Blues
March 20 - Orlando, FL - House of Blues
March 21 - Durham, NC - Carolina Theatre
March 22 - Charleston, SC - Charleston Music Hall
March 23 - Atlanta, GA - The Tabernacle
March 24 - Chattanooga, TN - Walker Theatre
March 31 - Charlotte, NC - Knight Theatre
April 19 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore
April 20 - Washington, DC - Warner Theatre
April 21 - New York, NY - Sony Hall



