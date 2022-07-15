Grammy-Nominated Band Plain White T's Announce Show at the Bourbon Room Hollywood

On the cusp of this year's highly anticipated emo resurgence, the iconic two-time Grammy-nominated rock group, Plain White T's have announced an exclusive live performance at The Bourbon Room Hollywood on October 22.

Widely known for their genre-gripping pop punk anthem "Hey There Delilah," the guys will be returning to the stage to give audiences a night filled with the band's intoxicating discography.

Showcasing their collection of undeniably charming melodies and punk-centric guitar tones, fans can expect to catch performances of platinum hits like "1,2,3,4" and "Rhythm of Love," as well as tracks from their latest experimental album, Parallel Universe. As this year marks a return to their rock roots, fans can also be on the lookout for special performances of new music to come this fall.

This one-night-only show comes just before the band's departure on the Emo's Not Dead Cruise out of Los Angeles this November. With a busy year of new releases and exciting live performances ahead, the Plain White T's are fully equipped to bring a rock reawakening of their own to the heart of the scene.

All tickets for this show are on sale now. Special VIP ticketing options are also available for purchase. Additional information on tickets and venue specific details for this show can be found here and here.

Since emerging in 1997, the GRAMMY® Award-nominated multiplatinum Chicago quintet-Tom Higgenson [vocals], Tim Lopez [lead guitar, vocals], Mike Retondo [bass], and De'Mar Hamilton [drums]-has amassed an enduring, engaging, and enigmatic catalog, spanning two gold-certified offerings All That We Needed (2005) and Every Second Counts (2006) and unshakable anthems such as the double-platinum "1,2,3,4" and platinum "Rhythm of Love."

Among the discography, "Hey There Delilah" went quadruple-platinum, topped the Billboard Hot 100, and earned a pair of 2008 GRAMMY® Award nominations in the categories of "Song of the Year" and "Best Pop Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocal." Along the way, the five-piece logged countless miles on the road in front of sold-out crowds in nearly every corner of the globe.

After a whirlwind tour cycle supporting 2015's American Nights, the guys hunkered down and began writing the ideas that would eventually comprise Parallel Universe, slated for an August 2018 release. The band's endlessly hummable signature melodies still shine at the center of this galaxy, but their Universe morphed into an otherworldly atmosphere of ethereal electronic pop strengthened by lush guitar tones and synth transmissions. Expect new music in 2022 from the Plain White T's.