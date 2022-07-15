Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Grammy-Nominated Band Plain White T's Announce Show at the Bourbon Room Hollywood

Grammy-Nominated Band Plain White T's Announce Show at the Bourbon Room Hollywood

Plain White T’s will hold an exclusive live performance at The Bourbon Room Hollywood on October 22.

Music News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Jul. 15, 2022  

On the cusp of this year's highly anticipated emo resurgence, the iconic two-time Grammy-nominated rock group, Plain White T's have announced an exclusive live performance at The Bourbon Room Hollywood on October 22.

Widely known for their genre-gripping pop punk anthem "Hey There Delilah," the guys will be returning to the stage to give audiences a night filled with the band's intoxicating discography.

Showcasing their collection of undeniably charming melodies and punk-centric guitar tones, fans can expect to catch performances of platinum hits like "1,2,3,4" and "Rhythm of Love," as well as tracks from their latest experimental album, Parallel Universe. As this year marks a return to their rock roots, fans can also be on the lookout for special performances of new music to come this fall.

This one-night-only show comes just before the band's departure on the Emo's Not Dead Cruise out of Los Angeles this November. With a busy year of new releases and exciting live performances ahead, the Plain White T's are fully equipped to bring a rock reawakening of their own to the heart of the scene.

All tickets for this show are on sale now. Special VIP ticketing options are also available for purchase. Additional information on tickets and venue specific details for this show can be found here and here.

Since emerging in 1997, the GRAMMY® Award-nominated multiplatinum Chicago quintet-Tom Higgenson [vocals], Tim Lopez [lead guitar, vocals], Mike Retondo [bass], and De'Mar Hamilton [drums]-has amassed an enduring, engaging, and enigmatic catalog, spanning two gold-certified offerings All That We Needed (2005) and Every Second Counts (2006) and unshakable anthems such as the double-platinum "1,2,3,4" and platinum "Rhythm of Love."

Among the discography, "Hey There Delilah" went quadruple-platinum, topped the Billboard Hot 100, and earned a pair of 2008 GRAMMY® Award nominations in the categories of "Song of the Year" and "Best Pop Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocal." Along the way, the five-piece logged countless miles on the road in front of sold-out crowds in nearly every corner of the globe.

After a whirlwind tour cycle supporting 2015's American Nights, the guys hunkered down and began writing the ideas that would eventually comprise Parallel Universe, slated for an August 2018 release. The band's endlessly hummable signature melodies still shine at the center of this galaxy, but their Universe morphed into an otherworldly atmosphere of ethereal electronic pop strengthened by lush guitar tones and synth transmissions. Expect new music in 2022 from the Plain White T's.

MacGyver Contest

Related Articles View More Music Stories

From This Author - Michael Major


Maggie Lindemann Delivers New Song 'you're not special'
July 15, 2022

Pulled as the fourth track from her debut full-length SUCKERPUNCH, Maggie Lindemann has launched her rebellious new video/single “you’re not special.” The video/track arrives following the release of previous singles “she knows it,” “how could you do this to me?” (feat. Kellin Quinn), and “break me!” (feat. siiickbrain).
Regina Spektor Announces '11:11' Special Edition Box Set
July 15, 2022

The box set includes a remastered vinyl edition of 11:11, 2xLP collection of live performances entitled Papa's Bootlegs including never before heard songs from 11:11, a color lyric booklet with liner notes, reproductions of fliers, art, doodles and photos. The album cover for Papa’s Bootlegs was hand drawn by Seth Avett of The Avett Brothers.
Yours Truly Releases New EP 'is this what i look like?'
July 15, 2022

Sydney alternative mainstays Yours Truly return with their brand new EP is this what i look like?, out now via UNFD. The seven song collection features previous singles “Careless Kind”, “Hallucinate feat. Josh Franceschi”, “Lights On”, and “Walk Over My Grave”. Plus, check out upcoming tour dates for September and October!
Tyler Hubbard Releases New Song 'Way Home'
July 15, 2022

The new song follows his debut radio single, “5 Foot 9,” which is currently Top 25 and climbing the country radio airplay charts. Also, previously announced, Hubbard will be joining Keith Urban on tour this fall, performing his new solo music for the first time on tour. The track was written by Hubbard with Corey Crowder and Canaan Smith.
lozeak Releases New Song 'Alter Ego'
July 15, 2022

With her signature aesthetic, lozeak has already cultivated a huge online following off the back of her covers and TikTok videos (611k+ followers and 47M likes). Now she is showing that she has a sound all of her own, and the capabilities to create big, diaristic pop music with a scuzzy edge to it. Listen to the new single now!