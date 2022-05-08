Grammy Award Winning Singer/Songwriter Aaron Raitiere Releases Debut LP

GRAMMY Award-winning singer, songwriter and musician Aaron Raitiere's anticipated debut album, Single Wide Dreamer, is out today via Dinner Time Records/Thirty Tigers-stream/purchase HERE.

Produced by Miranda Lambert and Anderson East, Single Wide Dreamer is the realization of a long-awaited artistic dream for Raitiere, who is already known for his acclaimed behind-the-scenes career as a songwriter. Initially started four years ago, the album began when Raitiere gave Lambert and East a collection of songs and complete creative control, allowing them to curate the track list, suggest arrangements and add guest vocals. The resulting record, which features friends and collaborators Bob Weir, Dave Cobb, Natalie Hemby, Ashley Monroe, Robert Randolph, Foy Vance and Waylon Payne, is twelve tracks that exemplify Raitiere's signature observational writing-sometimes reflective, sometimes irreverent, but always inspired by his own experiences. In celebration of the release, Raitiere will make his Grand Ole Opry debut tonight.

Already receiving critical acclaim, Nashville Lifestyles praises, "12 brilliantly boisterous country tracks...Feeling like a spiritual and artistic student of John Prine, the Kentucky native mixes equal measures dark whimsy, absurdist humor, and crazy-eyed observational wisdom into catchy, three-minute stories, often with a lesson to share," while Music Rowdeclares, "His homespun vocal, the funky-folkie track and a wry attitude are the hallmarks of this delightful track. If you need a smile today, here it is."

Reflecting on the album, Raitiere shares, "I think the record kind of made itself, and that was the vibe I was going with. It was just a bunch of friends getting together trying to help me create something, because they thought I needed a record." He continues, "I don't think there was an intended theme, but it came out to be representative of this time in my life where I was falling in and out of love and learning how to deal with it."

Of the record, Lambert shares, "I had so much fun working on this project with Aaron. He is truly one of the most amazing artists and humans I've ever known. He is legendary and I'm honored to be a part of this record and to call him a friend. I can't wait to see what happens with this music."

Additionally, East reflects, "It's a rare thing that a human be able to find and express themselves through songwriting. I've been fortunate enough to see it a few times but in the case of Aaron Raitiere, he's solely himself. Funny, thoughtful, realistic and honest (even when he's a full of s). I'm proud to have had the ability to watch his gifts develop into what they've become and even more excited to see where they go and who it touches along the way."

Recorded at both Nashville's historic RCA Studio A and The Casino, Single Wide Dreamer was engineered by Brandon Bell and Eric Masse and features musicians Brian Allen (bass), Ben Clark (trumpet), Darren Dodd (drums, percussion), Jake Mitchell (12-string guitar), Scott Murray (slide guitar), Chris Powell (drums, percussion, congas), Frank Rische (acoustic guitar, electric guitar, mandolin, 12-string guitar) and Phillip Towns (piano, mellotron, B-3 organ) with additional background vocals from Kristen Rogers.

Raised in Danville, KY, Raitiere is one of Nashville's most respected songwriters with cuts by Maren Morris, Miranda Lambert, Ashley McBryde, Anderson East, The Oak Ridge Boys, Midland, Shooter Jennings, Brent Cobb, Hayes Carll and many more. Raitiere also wrote A Star Is Born's "I'll Never Love Again" with Lady Gaga, Hillary Lindsay and Natalie Hemby, which won Best Song Written for Visual Media at the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards.

