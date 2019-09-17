Grade 2 Reveal Music Video for 'Tired of It'

UK punks, Grade 2 have released the music video for "Tired Of It" from their forthcoming record Graveyard Island, out October 11 via Hellcat.



The track "addresses the modern issue of the severe lack of privacy the people have today due to current technology, social media, targeted advertisements, etc. We live in an age where businesses care more about the money they can make from selling personal data than the privacy of their users and we're fing tired of it," explains vocalist/guitarist Jack Chatfield.



The video was filmed at Tim Armstrong's Shiprec Studios just after wrapping the album.



Graveyard Island, the band's third album and Hellcat debut, was recorded and produced by Rancid's Tim Armstrong and mixed by The Interrupters' Kevin Bivona, The album offers proof that punk rock is still as relevant in 2019 as it was in 1976.



"Although we're more than forty years on from when punk began, I actually think the times are very similar now to how they were back then," says Sid Ryan. "The political climate today means that people see the worst in everything, which means that for us there's a lot to write about. Everything in the country is pretty much turning to s! There are certain parts of our record that would make sense were it released in 1976."



UK tour dates in December:

December 7th | La Belle Angele | Edinburgh

December 14th | Lymedale Bar | Newcastle Under-Lyme

December 15th | The Venue | Southend-On-Sea

December 20th | Star & Garter | Manchester

December 21st | 100 Club | London



Grade 2 is vocalist & bassist Sid Ryan, vocalist & guitarist Jack Chatfield, and drummer Jacob Hull. Formed in 2013, the band met at school where they would spend their lunch break playing covers of classic punk tunes together in the music room. Since their formation, the band has released several EPs and two studio albums; Mainstream View(2016) and Break The Routine (2017).





