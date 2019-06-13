Grace Potter Announces Lineup for Ninth Annual Grand Pont North Festival

Higher Ground Presents and Grace Potter announced today the lineup for the 2019 Grand Point North music festival, scheduled for September 14 and 15 at Burlington, Vermont's Waterfront Park. Joining Potter this year are Rainbow Kitten Surprise, Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue, Lucius, J.S. Ondara, Lucy Dacus, Michael Nau, and Bailen. Other artists are expected to be added to the lineup. Two day passes are currently on-sale.

Continuing the tradition of showcasing homegrown talent, this year's lineup will also include a strong representation of acts from New England making their mark on the Burlington, Vermont music scene. Local acts include Francesca Blanchard, Lady Moon & The Eclipse, Matthew Mercury, The Bubs, J Bengoy, Sabouyouma and Princess Nostalgia.

For the seventh consecutive year, Grace Potter will partner with Seven Days, Vermont's free, alternative newsweekly, to give fans a chance to choose one lucky Vermont musician or band to kick off this year's Grand Point North festival. Nominations will be accepted from July 8-14 with voting set to take place July 15-21. All fans that vote will have the chance to win two weekend passes to this year's festival.

"I'm thrilled and honored to bring Grand Point North back for another year. The lineup is the perfect combination of beloved and buzzy locals, new bands that are making waves across the country, a few Grand Point North faves - back by popular demand, and insanely talented friends & collaborators coming together in spectacular symbiosis for an unforgettable weekend!"

Dates: Saturday, September 14 and Sunday, September 15, 2019

Time: Saturday, Gates at 3pm. Sunday, Gates at 2pm (Box Office opens each day at 12noon)

Location: Waterfront Park, Burlington, VT

Two-day festival tickets are currently available for just $84 at www.grandpointnorth.com, by phone at 802-652-0777 or in person at the Higher Ground Box Office, 1214 Williston Rd., S. Burlington. Single day tickets will go on-sale soon. Children 12 and under are free. Festival is rain or shine. Lineup is subject to change.





Related Articles View More Music Stories