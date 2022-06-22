Grace Leer Releases New Tune 'After 1'

Grace Leer is back with new music today that is reminiscent of the instrumentation and story line of a classic country song. "After 1," the follow up to the tongue-in-cheek true story "Brought A Girl" and "Nothing With You," Leer's duet with heartland troubadour Logan Mize, was written by Leer, Dan Fernandez and Tate Howell, and showcases Leer's "way of making heartbreak sound so very good." (Taste of Country)

"I'm really excited for this release because it really showcases a different side of me as an artist", explains Leer. "Brought A Girl" is a sad story I was able to tell in a funny way to soften the blow of heartbreak but "After 1" is more raw emotion of trying to move on from someone and the struggles of it."

"After 1" will be part of Leer's forthcoming EP slated for release on September 14. The EP, produced by award winning producer and musician Dan Fernandez (Maren Morris, Lee Brice), will feature seven songs including three penned by the songstress. Pre-save it here.

This California native began singing at the age of just six years old. She forwent skipping college and followed her athletic passion by playing D1 soccer at the University of California Berkeley. She made the move to Nashville four years ago and appeared in the top 10 on Season 18 of ABC's American Idol. Since then, she has secured a record deal via 19 Recordings, Inc. and has spent the last year writing and recording music for her DEBUT EP set to release this summer.

Her first single off the EP, "Brought A Girl" was released on 2/25. Shortly after this release, GOLD record holder and Kansas native, Logan Mize asked her to join him on his latest single, "Nothing with You," released 4/8 as well as direct support on his Spring 2022 "It's About Time" tour.

Listen to the new single here: