Grace Jones to Headline Blue Note Jazz Festival in New York City

The storied Blue Note confirms their much-anticipated 12th Annual Blue Note Jazz Festival is set to kick off May 31 with a diverse and legendary lineup including Grace Jones, Pat Metheny, NxWorries (Anderson .Paak and Knxwledge,) Robert Glasper, BJ The Chicago Kid and Bruce Hornsby & The Noisemakers, as well as a stop on legendary blues guitarist and singer Buddy Guy's Damn Right Farewell tour. See full list below.

Spanning beloved venues across the city including the Beacon Theatre, Sony Hall, Town Hall, SummerStage in Central Park, Celebrate Brooklyn at the Prospect Park Bandshell and the Blue Note Jazz Club itself in Greenwich Village, the festival will begin with the iconic Grace Jones taking the stage at Hammerstein Ballroom on May 31. Tickets and further festival information can be found HERE.

"The Blue Note Jazz Festival is celebrating the pulse and culture of New York City, and there is no better way to do that than by experiencing iconic artists throughout iconic venues this summer," says Blue Note Director of Programming Alex Kurland. "We're proud to spotlight multi-generational, legendary artists who have had an extraordinary impact and influence on music and culture."

Kurland continues, "This year's festival icons include Grace Jones, Robert Glasper, Anderson .Paak's NxWorries, Pat Metheny, Cuban legends Chucho Valdés and Omara Portuondo, Bruce Hornsby, Ron Carter, Talib Kweli, Sergio Mendes and bluesman Buddy Guy. This year's famed venues include our flagship Blue Note Jazz Club, Prospect Park Celebrate Brooklyn, Beacon Theatre, Sony Hall, Town Hall, Central Park SummerStage and Hammerstein Ballroom."

A cultural institution since 1981, the Blue Note has been recognized since its inception for artistic integrity, commitment to showcasing diverse and genre spanning artists and a long running community of music lovers and friends built within its storied walls.

While jazz is at its core, the Blue Note continues to broaden its offerings with a mission to spotlight contemporary artists across all musical styles, backgrounds and cultures. The club and its sister institutions worldwide continue to draw massive household names with frequent surprise appearances from superstars like Stevie Wonder, Tony Bennett, Quincy Jones, Liza Minelli, Dave Chapelle, Chris Rock and more.

ABOUT BLUE NOTE

Blue Note Jazz Club in New York City has become one of the premiere venues in the world. The club strives to preserve the history of jazz while encouraging and practicing innovation on a nightly basis.

In addition to iconic appearances from Chick Corea, McCoy Tyler, Joe Lovano, John Scofield, and Chris Botti, Blue Note regularly showcases up-and-coming jazz, soul, hip-hop, R&B and funk artists. After 30 years of success, Blue Note continues to carry the torch for jazz into the 21st century in the cultural heart of New York, Greenwich Village.

The Blue Note Entertainment Group is a multi-faceted entertainment company which owns and operates New York's Blue Note Jazz Club, Sony Hall and Arthur's Tavern, The Howard Theatre (Washington D.C.,) and Blue Note Jazz Clubs Worldwide (Milan, Italy; Honolulu, HI; Beijing and Shanghai, China; Tokyo and Nagoya, Japan; Napa, CA; and Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo, Brazil).

The Blue Note Jazz Festival brand was established in 2011 in New York and has since become the largest jazz festival in New York City. The festival expanded to Napa Valley in 2022, presenting a three-day, multi-stage event that takes place in July. Blue Note also partners on the Oxbow RiverStage, an annual outdoor festival-style summer series in downtown Napa.

Subsidiaries of Blue Note Entertainment Group include the GRAMMY®-nominated record label Half Note Records, whose catalog includes over 50 titles recorded live at New York's Blue Note Jazz Club, as well as Blue Note Travel, Management Group and Media Group.

BLUE NOTE JAZZ FESTIVAL LINEUP

May 31-Grace Jones-Hammerstein Ballroom

June 1-Ghost-Note-Blue Note

June 1-Mashina-Beacon Theatre

June 2-Ghost-Note-Blue Note

June 2-Ms. Lisa Fischer-Sony Hall

June 3-Ghost-Note-Blue Note

June 3-Avery Sunshine-Sony Hall

June 3-Bruce Hornsby & The Noisemakers + John Scofield,

Kenny Garrett, Christian McBride-Town Hall

June 4-Ghost-Note-Blue Note

June 4-Harlem Blues Project-Blue Note Brunch

June 5-Talib Kweli and The Whiskey Boys-Blue Note

June 6-Talib Kweli and The Whiskey Boys-Blue Note

June 7-Talib Kweli and The Whiskey Boys-Blue Note

June 8-Lettuce & Friends-Blue Note

June 9-Lettuce & Friends-Blue Note

June 9-Manhattan Transfer-Sony Hall

June 10-Lettuce & Friends-Blue Note

June 10-Cortex-Sony Hall

June 10-Chucho Valdés & Paquito D'Rivera-Town Hall

June 11-Lettuce & Friends-Blue Note

June 11-Harlem Gospel Choir-Blue Note Brunch

June 12-Talib Kweli and The Whiskey Boys-Blue Note

June 13-Talib Kweli and The Whiskey Boys-Blue Note

June 14-Talib Kweli and The Whiskey Boys-Blue Note

June 15-Soulive-Blue Note

June 16-Soulive-Blue Note

June 17- Soulive-Blue Note

June 18-Soulive-Blue Note

June 18-Buddy Guy-SummerStage

June 18-Harlem Gospel Choir-Blue Note Brunch

June 19-TAUK-Blue Note

June 20-The Motet-Blue Note

June 21-The Motet-Blue Note

June 21-Meshell Ndegeocello-Sony Hall

June 22-Ron Carter-Blue Note

June 22-Omara Portuondo-Sony Hall

June 23-Ron Carter-Blue Note

June 23-Sergio Mendes-Sony Hall

June 24-Ron Carter-Blue Note

June 24-Pat Metheny Side-Eye-Beacon Theatre

June 24-NxWorries, Robert Glasper with Lalah Hathaway

& Bilal, BJ The Chicago Kid-Celebrate Brooklyn

June 25-Ron Carter-Blue Note

June 25-Harlem Gospel Choir-Blue Note Brunch

June 26-Julius Rodriquez-Blue Note

June 27-Ron Carter-Blue Note

June 28-Ron Carter-Blue Note

June 28-Harlem Gospel Choir Sings Nina Simone-Sony Hall

June 29-Soulive-Blue Note

June 30-Soulive-Blue Note

July 1-Soulive-Blue Note

July 2-Soulive-Blue Note