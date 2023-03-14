Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Grace Jones to Headline Blue Note Jazz Festival in New York City

Grace Jones to Headline Blue Note Jazz Festival in New York City

The 12th Annual Blue Note Jazz Festival is set to kick off May 31.

Mar. 14, 2023  

The storied Blue Note confirms their much-anticipated 12th Annual Blue Note Jazz Festival is set to kick off May 31 with a diverse and legendary lineup including Grace Jones, Pat Metheny, NxWorries (Anderson .Paak and Knxwledge,) Robert Glasper, BJ The Chicago Kid and Bruce Hornsby & The Noisemakers, as well as a stop on legendary blues guitarist and singer Buddy Guy's Damn Right Farewell tour. See full list below.

Spanning beloved venues across the city including the Beacon Theatre, Sony Hall, Town Hall, SummerStage in Central Park, Celebrate Brooklyn at the Prospect Park Bandshell and the Blue Note Jazz Club itself in Greenwich Village, the festival will begin with the iconic Grace Jones taking the stage at Hammerstein Ballroom on May 31. Tickets and further festival information can be found HERE.

"The Blue Note Jazz Festival is celebrating the pulse and culture of New York City, and there is no better way to do that than by experiencing iconic artists throughout iconic venues this summer," says Blue Note Director of Programming Alex Kurland. "We're proud to spotlight multi-generational, legendary artists who have had an extraordinary impact and influence on music and culture."

Kurland continues, "This year's festival icons include Grace Jones, Robert Glasper, Anderson .Paak's NxWorries, Pat Metheny, Cuban legends Chucho Valdés and Omara Portuondo, Bruce Hornsby, Ron Carter, Talib Kweli, Sergio Mendes and bluesman Buddy Guy. This year's famed venues include our flagship Blue Note Jazz Club, Prospect Park Celebrate Brooklyn, Beacon Theatre, Sony Hall, Town Hall, Central Park SummerStage and Hammerstein Ballroom."

A cultural institution since 1981, the Blue Note has been recognized since its inception for artistic integrity, commitment to showcasing diverse and genre spanning artists and a long running community of music lovers and friends built within its storied walls.

While jazz is at its core, the Blue Note continues to broaden its offerings with a mission to spotlight contemporary artists across all musical styles, backgrounds and cultures. The club and its sister institutions worldwide continue to draw massive household names with frequent surprise appearances from superstars like Stevie Wonder, Tony Bennett, Quincy Jones, Liza Minelli, Dave Chapelle, Chris Rock and more.

ABOUT BLUE NOTE

Blue Note Jazz Club in New York City has become one of the premiere venues in the world. The club strives to preserve the history of jazz while encouraging and practicing innovation on a nightly basis.

In addition to iconic appearances from Chick Corea, McCoy Tyler, Joe Lovano, John Scofield, and Chris Botti, Blue Note regularly showcases up-and-coming jazz, soul, hip-hop, R&B and funk artists. After 30 years of success, Blue Note continues to carry the torch for jazz into the 21st century in the cultural heart of New York, Greenwich Village.

The Blue Note Entertainment Group is a multi-faceted entertainment company which owns and operates New York's Blue Note Jazz Club, Sony Hall and Arthur's Tavern, The Howard Theatre (Washington D.C.,) and Blue Note Jazz Clubs Worldwide (Milan, Italy; Honolulu, HI; Beijing and Shanghai, China; Tokyo and Nagoya, Japan; Napa, CA; and Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo, Brazil).

The Blue Note Jazz Festival brand was established in 2011 in New York and has since become the largest jazz festival in New York City. The festival expanded to Napa Valley in 2022, presenting a three-day, multi-stage event that takes place in July. Blue Note also partners on the Oxbow RiverStage, an annual outdoor festival-style summer series in downtown Napa.

Subsidiaries of Blue Note Entertainment Group include the GRAMMY®-nominated record label Half Note Records, whose catalog includes over 50 titles recorded live at New York's Blue Note Jazz Club, as well as Blue Note Travel, Management Group and Media Group.

BLUE NOTE JAZZ FESTIVAL LINEUP

May 31-Grace Jones-Hammerstein Ballroom
June 1-Ghost-Note-Blue Note
June 1-Mashina-Beacon Theatre
June 2-Ghost-Note-Blue Note
June 2-Ms. Lisa Fischer-Sony Hall
June 3-Ghost-Note-Blue Note
June 3-Avery Sunshine-Sony Hall
June 3-Bruce Hornsby & The Noisemakers + John Scofield,
Kenny Garrett, Christian McBride-Town Hall
June 4-Ghost-Note-Blue Note
June 4-Harlem Blues Project-Blue Note Brunch
June 5-Talib Kweli and The Whiskey Boys-Blue Note
June 6-Talib Kweli and The Whiskey Boys-Blue Note
June 7-Talib Kweli and The Whiskey Boys-Blue Note
June 8-Lettuce & Friends-Blue Note
June 9-Lettuce & Friends-Blue Note
June 9-Manhattan Transfer-Sony Hall
June 10-Lettuce & Friends-Blue Note
June 10-Cortex-Sony Hall
June 10-Chucho Valdés & Paquito D'Rivera-Town Hall
June 11-Lettuce & Friends-Blue Note
June 11-Harlem Gospel Choir-Blue Note Brunch
June 12-Talib Kweli and The Whiskey Boys-Blue Note
June 13-Talib Kweli and The Whiskey Boys-Blue Note
June 14-Talib Kweli and The Whiskey Boys-Blue Note
June 15-Soulive-Blue Note
June 16-Soulive-Blue Note
June 17- Soulive-Blue Note
June 18-Soulive-Blue Note
June 18-Buddy Guy-SummerStage
June 18-Harlem Gospel Choir-Blue Note Brunch
June 19-TAUK-Blue Note
June 20-The Motet-Blue Note
June 21-The Motet-Blue Note
June 21-Meshell Ndegeocello-Sony Hall
June 22-Ron Carter-Blue Note
June 22-Omara Portuondo-Sony Hall
June 23-Ron Carter-Blue Note
June 23-Sergio Mendes-Sony Hall
June 24-Ron Carter-Blue Note
June 24-Pat Metheny Side-Eye-Beacon Theatre
June 24-NxWorries, Robert Glasper with Lalah Hathaway
& Bilal, BJ The Chicago Kid-Celebrate Brooklyn
June 25-Ron Carter-Blue Note
June 25-Harlem Gospel Choir-Blue Note Brunch
June 26-Julius Rodriquez-Blue Note
June 27-Ron Carter-Blue Note
June 28-Ron Carter-Blue Note
June 28-Harlem Gospel Choir Sings Nina Simone-Sony Hall
June 29-Soulive-Blue Note
June 30-Soulive-Blue Note
July 1-Soulive-Blue Note
July 2-Soulive-Blue Note

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos



B&H Signs Courtney Bryan Photo
B&H Signs Courtney Bryan
Bryan’s acclaimed compositions for orchestra, chamber ensembles, and voice have recently been commissioned by Opera Philadelphia, Los Angeles Philharmonic, New York Philharmonic, Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra, and Chicago Symphony Orchestra. She is currently the composer-in-residence with Opera Philadelphia.
Body Of Light Announce New Album Bitter Reflection Photo
Body Of Light Announce New Album 'Bitter Reflection'
Working with Telefon Tel Aviv co-founder Josh Eustis in Los Angeles, Body Of Light incorporated an expanded array of live instrumentation – piano, bass, saxophone, acoustic guitar – in addition to vintage Akai samplers, Moogs, and archaic hardware to Bitter Reflection, giving the albm an eclectic, unpredictable palette.
Temples Share New Song From New Sean Ono Lennon Produced Album Photo
Temples Share New Song From New Sean Ono Lennon Produced Album
Temples have shared their shimmering new single, “Afterlife.” Produced by labelmate Sean Ono Lennon and mixed by GRAMMY® Award-winner Dave Fridmann (The Flaming Lips, Mercury Rev, MGMT), “Afterlife” heralds the British psychedelic rock quartet’s long awaited new album, Exotico,. The track is joined by an official music video.
Incendiary Announce New Album Change The Way You Think About Pain Photo
Incendiary Announce New Album 'Change The Way You Think About Pain'
INCENDIARY — Brendan Garrone, vocals; Brian Audley, guitar; Rob Nobile, guitar; and Dan Lomeli, drums — are pleased to share the news of their new album Change The Way You Think About Pain. The band has shared the new single 'Bite the Hook.' Pre-order the new album and listen to the single now!

From This Author - Michael Major


Video: MGM+ Shares THE PORTABLE DOOR TrailerVideo: MGM+ Shares THE PORTABLE DOOR Trailer
March 14, 2023

The comedy stars multi-time Golden Globe nominee Sam Neill (Peter Rabbit, Jurassic Park) and Patrick Gibson (The OA, Tolkien),  joining two-time Academy Award winner Christoph Waltz (Django Unchained, No Time to Die) and Sophie Wilde (Eden, You Don’t Know Me). Watch the new video trailer now!
Oropendola Releases New Single Ahead of Album Release on FridayOropendola Releases New Single Ahead of Album Release on Friday
March 14, 2023

Brooklyn artist Oropendola (who has played with Half Waif, Barrie, Samir Langus) has released her new single Rorschach Sky. This is the third & final single (following Knocking Down Flowers and Trust the Sun ) off of her upcoming album “Waiting for the Sky to Speak” via Spirit House Records and Wilbur & Moore Records.
Garden of Dreams Talent Show Returns to Radio City Music Hall With More Than 150 Local PerformersGarden of Dreams Talent Show Returns to Radio City Music Hall With More Than 150 Local Performers
March 14, 2023

Celebrities and athletes have participated in the Garden of Dreams Talent Show – from mentoring performers to serving as presenters at the event – including Whoopi Goldberg, Henrik Lundqvist, Alicia Keys, Adam Graves, Sara Bareilles, Remy Ma, Miguel, Susan Sarandon, Fat Joe, Darryl McDaniels, Caleb McLaughlin, ASAP Rocky, Gaten Matarazzo, and more.
ALEX VS. AMERICA & SUPERMARKET STAKEOUT Are Back With Brand-New Seasons in April on Food NetworkALEX VS. AMERICA & SUPERMARKET STAKEOUT Are Back With Brand-New Seasons in April on Food Network
March 14, 2023

In Alex vs. America, acclaimed chef and Food Network staple Alex Guarnaschelli competes against three culinary superstars at the same time over two rounds. Set in pop-up kitchens outside local supermarkets, each Supermarket Stakeout episode begins with host Alex Guarnaschelli giving four contestants $500 apiece.
Mickey & Friends 10 Classic Shorts - Volume 2 Sets Digital, DVD & Blu-Ray Release DateMickey & Friends 10 Classic Shorts - Volume 2 Sets Digital, DVD & Blu-Ray Release Date
March 14, 2023

They are combined with a fun all-new animated interstitials introduction featuring Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald, Goofy and Pluto, as the beloved Disney characters gather together to watch a slideshow on some of their hilarious past adventures. Mickey & Friends 10 Classic Shorts – Volume 2 debuts as part of Disney's 100th anniversary.
share