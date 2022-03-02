Grace Cummings Announces First U.S. Tour & Shares 'Heaven' Live Video

Melbourne-based singer, songwriter, producer and accomplished stage actor Grace Cummings just released her self-produced sophomore album entitled Storm Queen, out now on ATO. The artist will finally hit North America beginning with a line-up of performances and showcases at this year's SXSW.

Following her week in Austin, she'll hit the road supporting Ezra Furman. The tour kicks off in Los Angeles at the Teragram Ballroom on May 19th and wraps up at Thalia Hall in Chicago on June 1st. A full list of tour dates is below.

Today, she also shares a video for "Heaven," live with her band from Melbourne. In the video Cummings' unmatched voice is on full display - a powerful and expressive deep alto that is capable of unbelievable nuance in the quiet moments and grit and urgency when used to its full power - its a tool few songwriters can wield with such mastery.

True to its title, Storm Queen is a body of work with its own unruly climate, governed only by the visceral quality of Cummings' spellbinding and devastating vocal presence, as heard on stage opening for the likes of Weyes Blood, Evan Dando, J Mascis and more. With most songs captured within the first few takes and featuring unexpected flourishes by Cummings' peers in Melbourne, the album showcases a vast and volatile emotional landscape from one of the most captivating folk artists to enter the scene in years.

Storm Queen was released on January 14th on ATO Records, and follows Cummings' understated debut album Refuge Cove, which was released in 2019 via King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard's Flightless Records.

Watch the new live performance video here:

2022 Tour Dates

3/2/22 - Melbourne, Australia - Melbourne Recital Centre

3/3/22 - Castlemaine, Australia - Theatre Royal

3/4/22 - Meeniyan, Australia - Meeniyan Town Hall

3/5/22 - Canberra, Australia - Canberra Theatre

3/9/22 - London, UK - St.Matthias Church

3/14- 3/20/22 - Austin, TX - SXSW

2022 SXSW Schedule

3/15/22 - ATC Live! British Embassy Showcase - Cedar Street Courthouse

3/16/22 - Sounds Australia - Australia House - 1:00 PM

3/16/22 - All Together Now - Hotel St. Cecilia - 3:00 PM

3/17/22 - Gorilla vs Bear - Las Perlas - 10:00 PM

3/18/22 - Official SXSW Showcase - St. David's Church - 7:30 PM

3/1/22 - South By San Jose - Hotel San Jose - 1:00 PM

2022 North American Tour Dates

*w/ Ezra Furman

5/19/22 - Los Angeles,CA - Teragram Ballroom*

5/21/22 - San Francisco,CA - August Hall*

5/23/22 - Seattle, WA - The Crocodile*

5/24/22 - Vancouver, BC - Hollywood Theatre*

5/25/22 - Portland, OR - Wonder Ballroom*

5/26/22 - Garden City, ID - Visual Arts Collective*

5/28/22 - Englewood, CO - Gothic Theatre*

5/30/22 - Des Moines, IA - Gas Lamp*

5/31/22 - Minneapolis, MN - Fine Line*

6/01/22 - Chicago, IL - Thalia Hall*