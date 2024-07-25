Grace Bowers Releases Reimagined Version of Sly & The Family Stone's 1967 Hit 'Dance To The Music'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Breakthrough guitarist and songwriter Grace Bowers has released a new single, a cover of Sly & The Family Stone’s iconic track, “Dance To The Music.”

Originally recorded in 1967, Bowers has skillfully preserved the original’s essence while giving it a fresh, contemporary vibe. At just 17 years old, Bowers showcases her talent as bandleader of her group, The Hodge Podge, delivering a soulful groove captured live in the studio. “Dance To The Music” offers a preview of what’s to come on Bowers’ highly anticipated debut album, Wine On Venus, set for release on August 9 (pre-order/pre-save here).

Of the song, Bowers shares, “‘Dance To The Music’ is The Hodge Podge’s take on Sly & The Family Stone. While keeping the spirit of the original, but with a modern twist. Recorded live in the room, you can hear the amount of fun we had while making this song!!”

The upcoming release of Wine On Venus adds to a breakout year for Bowers. She was recently selected as a U.S. Global Music Ambassador as part of the U.S Department of State and YouTube’s Global Music Diplomacy Initiative, performed as part of MusiCares’ and Amazon Music’s “Live on the Lawn” Showcase Series, is nominated for Instrumentalist of the Year at the 2024 Americana Music Association Honors & Awards and will debut at the Grand Ole Opry on her eighteenth birthday, July 30, 2024. Other performances this year include shows supporting Slash and The Red Clay Strays as well as stops at Floyd Fest, Telluride Blues & Brews Festival, Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion, Bourbon & Beyond, XPoNential Music Festival and Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival. See below for the complete tour itinerary.

Produced by John Osborne (Brothers Osborne), Wine On Venus captures the one-of-a-kind energy of Bowers’ live performances with The Hodge Podge. The record consists of nine soul-infused songs, including the title track and “Tell Me Why U Do That,” the latter of which Forbes praises, “an infectious, joyous party and a worthy introduction to Bowers.” Additionally, Garden & Gun declares, “Phenom Grace Bowers is poised for six-string stardom,” while The Bluegrass Situation proclaims, “an exceptional breakout talent who seems primed for a long career to come.”

Reflecting on the project, Bowers shares, “I’m so excited to share my first album with the world in August! It’s been a long time coming, and I’m proud of what was created with the incredible Hodge Podge and John Osborne producing. We recorded everything live, as it should be, for this sonic journey. I hope you love it as much as I do.”

In addition to Bowers (guitar), the record features Joshua Blaylock (keys), Brandon Combs (drums), Eric Fortaleza(bass), Esther Okai-Tetteh (vocals) and Prince Parker (guitar) as well as songwriting collaborations with respected artists such as Ben Chapman, Meg McRee, Maggie Rose and Lucie Silvas.

Originally from the Bay Area and now calling Nashville home, Bowers began garnering attention after sharing videos of herself playing guitar on social media during the pandemic. In the years since, she’s been featured on “CBS Mornings” in a piece focused on a new wave of young female guitarists, performed alongside Dolly Parton as part of her Pet Gala special on CBS, joined Lainey Wilson as part of CBS’ New Year’s Eve Live celebration, performed as part of the “Men’s Final Four Tip-Off Tailgate Presented by Nissan” and been sought after by everyone from Devon Allman to Tyler Childers and Susan Tedeshi to Kingfish. Of her 2023 Newport Folk Festival debut, Rolling Stone declared, “Her 20-minute performance gave the distinct sense that everyone lucky enough to have attended was witnessing a star in the making,” while The Tennessean calls her “a 17 year old Blues guitar prodigy,” with a, “heart as big as her talent is vast.”

Most recently this summer, Bowers performed alongside Billy Idol at the Fired Up For Summer benefit concert and raised $30,000 with her 2nd Annual “Grace Bowers & Friends: An Evening Supporting Love, Life & Music” benefit show, $15,000 of which was donated to MusiCares®. With the release of Wine On Venus (distributed by The Orchard), Bowers will further establish herself as one of music’s most intriguing new artists.

WINE ON VENUS TRACK LIST

1. Won No Teg

2. Get On Now

3. Tell Me Why U Do That

4. Holding Onto Something

5. Madame President

6. Lucy

7. Dance To The Music

8. Mookie’s Blues

9. Wine On Venus

GRACE BOWERS & THE HODGE PODGE CONFIRMED TOUR DATES

July 27—Floyd, VA—Floyd Fest

July 30—Nashville, TN—Grand Ole Opry

August 3—Mammoth Lakes, CA—Mammoth Festival of Beers & Bluesapalooza

August 5—Bethlehem, PA—Wind Creek Steel Stage at PNC Plaza+

August 13—Los Angeles, CA—Desert 5 Spot

September 7—Mill Valley, CA—Sound Summit 2024

September 13—Telluride, CO—Telluride Blues & Brews Festival

September 15—Bristol, TN—Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion

September 18—Silver Spring, MD—The Fillmore#

September 19—Pittsburgh, PA—Stage AE#

September 20—Louisville, KY—Bourbon & Beyond

September 22—Camden, NJ—XPoNential Music Festival

September 29—Franklin, TN—Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival

October 11—North Charleston, SC—Riverfront Revival

+supporting Slash

#supporting The Red Clay Strays

Photo credit: David McClister

