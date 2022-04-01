Gov't Mule Releases 'Heavy Load Blues' Deluxe Edition

Renowned quartet Gov't Mule - led by GRAMMY® Award-winning vocalist, songwriter, guitar legend, and producer Warren Haynes - has officially released the Deluxe Edition of their critically acclaimed, chart-topping blues album, Heavy Load Blues, digitally across all streaming platforms.

Heavy Load Blues (Fantasy Records), the band's first-ever blues album which debuted at #1 on the Billboard Blues Albums chart upon its November 2021 release, encompasses an even mix of Haynes' originals and revered covers.

The deluxe version, now available on vinyl as well, features 8 additional studio and live tracks, including the Haynes original "Hiding Place" as well as covers originally by Savoy Brown, Sonny Boy Williamson, Muddy Waters, Otis Rush. To celebrate today's digital release, Gov't Mule has also issued a behind the scenes video for their take on the Willie Dixon song "You Know My Love."

Worldwide, Heavy Load Blues has amassed over 5 million total global streams and critical praise and support from the likes of Consequence, Guitar World, BrooklynVegan, No Depression, Ultimate Classic Rock, PopMatters, Downbeat, Classic Rock, Relix, Guitar Magazine, Paste and many more.

The core 13-track album, produced by Haynes alongside engineer and co-producer John Paterno (Elvis Costello, Michael Landau, Bonnie Raitt, Robbie Williams, Los Lobos), features the original track "Heavy Load," their rendition of the Tom Waits classic "Make It Rain," a groovy arrangement of the Junior Wells standard "Snatch It Back and Hold It," and more originally made famous by the likes of Howlin' Wolf, Elmore James, Ann Peebles, Bobby "Blue" Bland, and The Animals. Though technically considered a studio album, Heavy Load Blues was recorded live in the studio at The Power Station New England on analog tape, utilizing vintage guitars, amps and other equipment to capture an authentic sound.

Gov't Mule - Haynes, Matt Abts [drums], Danny Louis [keyboards, guitar, and backing vocals], and Jorgen Carlsson [bass] - continue to release live performance videos of featured tracks off Heavy Load Blues exclusively on their YouTube channel for their in-progress "Session Sunday" video series.

In other news, it was announced earlier this week that Gov't Mule's upcoming Spring U.S. headlining tour to support Heavy Load Blues, originally set to begin next Wednesday, has been postponed due to a shoulder injury sustained by Haynes. His doctors are confident that he will be healed in time for the band to return to the road this summer, as planned, to bring their acclaimed live show to audiences across the U.S. and Europe, including select dates on Willie Nelson's 2022 Outlaw Music Festival Tour and various headlining shows and festival appearances. See below for upcoming shows, with more dates and updates regarding the rescheduled spring shows coming soon.

Listen to the new album here:

Watch the new music video here: