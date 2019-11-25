Governors Ball Music Festival Announces New Age Policy & VIP Upgrades For 2020

Founders Entertainment will celebrate the 10th edition of The Governors Ball Music and Arts Festival this coming June 5th - 7th, 2020. They are honored to mark a decade of great music and good times as "New York City's biggest summer bash" (Rolling Stone), and one of the preeminent annual live music events in the world.

Today Governors Ball announces upgrades to VIP programming, festival site and experience improvements, and new age policy requiring persons under 18 years of age to attend with an adult aged 21 or older. In the coming weeks, Governors Ball will also announce holiday pre-sale details as well as begin dropping lineup clues in anticipation of the full lineup announcement in early 2020. Music fans can visit the newly revamped GovBall.com and sign up for the mailing list to be the first to know.

Throughout Governors Ball's history, Founders Entertainment has strived to provide a thoroughly positive experience for attendees. Each year at the conclusion of the festival they collect comments from patrons through channels including surveys, social media feedback, customer service emails, and more. Based on the response from the Gov Ball community following the 2019 event, including an extensive Reddit AMA with festival founders, the 10th edition of the fest will include site and experience improvements including among other changes: additional water stations to significantly reduce wait time for water refills, and a larger focus on general site cleanliness. The latter includes more trash and recycling areas, easier to find receptacles, and engaging sustainability initiatives that spur action.

Governors Ball will also implement a new policy on age for attendees. In a change from previous years, for the 2020 festival all persons 18 and over are welcome at the festival, but a valid proof of ID is required for entry. All persons aged 17 and under MUST attend with an adult who is 21 or older. Each adult must have a valid form of ID and may accompany up to TWO ticket holders aged 17 or younger. A full breakdown of the new age policy and acceptable forms of ID can be found at GovBall.com/newagepolicy.

"Nothing is more important to us than the quality of the festival experience," explains Founders Entertainment's Tom Russell and Jordan Wolowitz, "and the changes we are implementing this year come directly from fan feedback and conversation. We are always listening, always evolving, and always trying to give our fans and our City the best festival they could ask for."

Governors Ball is revamping and upgrading its VIP program for 2020 as well. In addition to access to VIP viewing areas which feature up-close prime viewing, comfy seating, shade tents, specialty food vendors, cell phone charging stations, massage services, beer, wine and liquor bars, and other amenities VIP partons have come to enjoy, new upgrades to the VIP ticket package include:

Air-conditioned, flushable bathrooms with dedicated attendants

A private wi-fi network available at 2 of the 4 VIP viewing areas

A separate fast lane at ferry docks and shuttle pick-up points

Free shipping

Free water at all VIP areas

Governors Ball is also launching VIP Luxe, a brand new VIP program for the 2020 festival that combines the incredible perks of regular VIP with the comfort, style, and exclusivity of a luxury suite experience. VIP Luxe ticket holders will have access to a very exclusive, elevated luxury suite with truly epic views of the main stage and the main stage field. The luxury suite will come with all-inclusive beverages, delicious festival eats, an exclusive VIP Luxe email concierge and more. Visit GovBall.com/vipexperience for more info on VIP, VIP Luxe, and Platinum packages. Pricing and additional details to come.

Stay tuned for holiday pre-sale details and lineup clues in the coming weeks.





