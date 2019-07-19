GothBoiClique's Horse Head's New Album WE HAD OUR FUN Out Today

Producer and vocalist Horse Head's debut studio album We Had Our Fun is out now onGothBoiClique Records-listen here. live instrumentation by YAWNS, the new album finds Horse Head returning to his alternative roots as he sings about experiences with loneliness, depression and heartbreak.

Previous album singles include "Such A Drag" and "DOA" featuring Misery Club's Zubin.

Fresh off a sold-out European tour with members of GothBoiClique, Horse Head will embark on North American dates this summer, including a performance at Lollapalooza. See below for a full list of dates and purchase tickets here.

With his musical project Horse Head, Chris Thorne has helped to pioneer a new wave of emo with his fusion of pop-punk, indie and hip-hop elements. Initially gaining distinction as a producer, Horse Head has become known for his distinctive vocal delivery and poignant lyrics.

Growing up in Orange County, California, Horse Head was the front man of various bands, most notably forming the indie trio Tan Dollar in 2010. In 2013, he began to produce various hip-hop beat tapes and Horse Head soon joined the underground musical collectiveThraxxhouse, connecting with artists Cold Hart, Wicca Phase Springs Eternal and Lil Tracy and eventually helping to form GothBoiClique. As a member of the group, Horse Head has released projects including True Blue, Celebrity Crush and Lock & Key. He also produced numerous tracks for Lil Peep's breakthrough mixtapes Crybaby and Hellboy, and also featured as a vocalist on their notable single "Girls" and "Stop the Car." In 2017, he released This Mess Is My Mess produced by fish narc. We Had Our Fun is his debut studio album.

GothBoiClique rose to prominence in 2016 with their unprecedented marriage of emo and rap; blending indie, alternative, and pop-punk samples with hip-hop stylings. Themes of vulnerability and heartbreak are omnipresent in their lyrics, allowing GothBoiClique to resonate with tens of thousands of their cult-like fans. Sitting at ten artists, GothBoiClique's official roster includes Lil Tracy, Cold Hart, Wicca Phase Springs Eternal, Horse Head, Mackned, Yawns, fish narc, JPDreamthug, Doves and the late Lil Peep.

HORSE HEAD-WE HAD OUR FUN

1. Hospital

2. DOA featuring Zubin

3. Such A Drag

4. Jewlery

5. End Of A Good Thing

6. Desert Island

LOVE GANG FOREVER TOUR

July 30 Detroit, MI El Club July 31 Chicago, IL Official Lollapalooza Aftershow August 1 Chicago, IL Lollapalooza August 2 Lawrence, KS Granada Theater August 3 Minneapolis, MN Amsterdam Bar & Hall August 5 Denver, CO Marquis Theater August 6 Salt Lake City, UT Kilby Court August 8 Seattle, WA CCT August 9 Vancouver, BC Fortune August 10 Portland, OR Hawthorne Theater August 12 Oakland, CA The New Parish August 13 Sacramento, CA Holy Diver August 14 Los Angeles, CA Lodge Room August 16 Anaheim, CA Chain Reaction August 17 Phoenix, AZ Rebel Lounge August 19 Austin, TX Stubb's Indoor August 20 Dallas, TX Dada August 21 Houston, TX Warehouse Live August 22 New Orleans, LA The Parish August 24 Orlando, FL SoundBar August 25 Tampa, FL Crowbar August 27 Atlanta, GA The Masquerade Hell August 28 Durham, NC Local 506 August 30 Richmond, VA Canal Club August 31 College Park, MD MilkBoy September 1 Pittsburgh, PA Rex Theater September 4 Hamden, CT Space Ballroom September 5 New York, NY Bowery Ballroom September 7 Toronto, ON Hard Luck September 8 Buffalo, NY Rec Room

Horse Head by Armen Djerrahian





