GothBoiClique's Horse Head's New Album WE HAD OUR FUN Out Today

Jul. 19, 2019  
Producer and vocalist Horse Head's debut studio album We Had Our Fun is out now onGothBoiClique Records-listen here. live instrumentation by YAWNS, the new album finds Horse Head returning to his alternative roots as he sings about experiences with loneliness, depression and heartbreak.

Previous album singles include "Such A Drag" and "DOA" featuring Misery Club's Zubin.

Fresh off a sold-out European tour with members of GothBoiClique, Horse Head will embark on North American dates this summer, including a performance at Lollapalooza. See below for a full list of dates and purchase tickets here.

Listen here:

With his musical project Horse Head, Chris Thorne has helped to pioneer a new wave of emo with his fusion of pop-punk, indie and hip-hop elements. Initially gaining distinction as a producer, Horse Head has become known for his distinctive vocal delivery and poignant lyrics.

Growing up in Orange County, California, Horse Head was the front man of various bands, most notably forming the indie trio Tan Dollar in 2010. In 2013, he began to produce various hip-hop beat tapes and Horse Head soon joined the underground musical collectiveThraxxhouse, connecting with artists Cold Hart, Wicca Phase Springs Eternal and Lil Tracy and eventually helping to form GothBoiClique. As a member of the group, Horse Head has released projects including True Blue, Celebrity Crush and Lock & Key. He also produced numerous tracks for Lil Peep's breakthrough mixtapes Crybaby and Hellboy, and also featured as a vocalist on their notable single "Girls" and "Stop the Car." In 2017, he released This Mess Is My Mess produced by fish narc. We Had Our Fun is his debut studio album.

GothBoiClique rose to prominence in 2016 with their unprecedented marriage of emo and rap; blending indie, alternative, and pop-punk samples with hip-hop stylings. Themes of vulnerability and heartbreak are omnipresent in their lyrics, allowing GothBoiClique to resonate with tens of thousands of their cult-like fans. Sitting at ten artists, GothBoiClique's official roster includes Lil Tracy, Cold Hart, Wicca Phase Springs Eternal, Horse Head, Mackned, Yawns, fish narc, JPDreamthug, Doves and the late Lil Peep.

HORSE HEAD-WE HAD OUR FUN

1. Hospital
2. DOA featuring Zubin
3. Such A Drag
4. Jewlery
5. End Of A Good Thing
6. Desert Island

LOVE GANG FOREVER TOUR

July 30

Detroit, MI

El Club

July 31

Chicago, IL

Official Lollapalooza Aftershow

August 1

Chicago, IL

Lollapalooza

August 2

Lawrence, KS

Granada Theater

August 3

Minneapolis, MN

Amsterdam Bar & Hall

August 5

Denver, CO

Marquis Theater

August 6

Salt Lake City, UT

Kilby Court

August 8

Seattle, WA

CCT

August 9

Vancouver, BC

Fortune

August 10

Portland, OR

Hawthorne Theater

August 12

Oakland, CA

The New Parish

August 13

Sacramento, CA

Holy Diver

August 14

Los Angeles, CA

Lodge Room

August 16

Anaheim, CA

Chain Reaction

August 17

Phoenix, AZ

Rebel Lounge

August 19

Austin, TX

Stubb's Indoor

August 20

Dallas, TX

Dada

August 21

Houston, TX

Warehouse Live

August 22

New Orleans, LA

The Parish

August 24

Orlando, FL

SoundBar

August 25

Tampa, FL

Crowbar

August 27

Atlanta, GA

The Masquerade Hell

August 28

Durham, NC

Local 506

August 30

Richmond, VA

Canal Club

August 31

College Park, MD

MilkBoy

September 1

Pittsburgh, PA

Rex Theater

September 4

Hamden, CT

Space Ballroom

September 5

New York, NY

Bowery Ballroom

September 7

Toronto, ON

Hard Luck

September 8

Buffalo, NY

Rec Room

Horse Head by Armen Djerrahian



