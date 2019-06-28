GothBoiClique Debuts TIRAMISU

Internet-born emo collectiveGothBoiClique debuts a new song "Tiramisu" today-listen here. The song features seven of the ten members including Lil Tracy, Cold Hart, Horse Head, Mackned and Wicca Phase Springs Eternal with fish narc andYAWNS on production.

This summer, members of the group will embark on a headline North American tour following sold out European performances in June, with Misery Club's Zubin andFantasy Camp as support. The tour will debut the first iteration of the group's new live band set up with performances in New York, Los Angeles, Seattle, Portland as well as festival performances atLollapalooza and Mad Decent Block Party. See below for a full list of dates and purchase tickets here.

GothBoiClique rose to prominence in 2016 with their unprecedented marriage of emo and rap; blending indie, alternative, and pop-punk samples with hip-hop stylings. Themes of vulnerability and heartbreak are omnipresent in their lyrics, allowing GothBoiClique to resonate with tens of thousands of their cult-like fans. Sitting at ten artists, GothBoiClique's official roster includes Lil Tracy, Cold Hart, Wicca Phase Springs Eternal, Horse Head, Mackned, Yawns, fish narc, JPDreamthug, Doves and the late Lil Peep.

LOVE GANG FOREVER TOUR

July 20-21 Foxborough, MA Mad Decent Block Party July 30 Detroit, MI El Club July 31 Chicago, IL Official Lollapalooza Aftershow August 1 Chicago, IL Lollapalooza August 2 Lawrence, KS Granada Theater August 3 Minneapolis, MN Amsterdam Bar & Hall August 5 Denver, CO Marquis Theater August 6 Salt Lake City, UT Kilby Court August 8 Seattle, WA CCT August 9 Vancouver, BC Fortune August 10 Portland, OR Hawthorne Theater August 12 Oakland, CA The New Parish August 13 Sacramento, CA Holy Diver August 14 Los Angeles, CA Lodge Room August 16 Anaheim, CA Chain Reaction August 17 Phoenix, AZ Rebel Lounge August 19 Austin, TX Stubb's Indoor August 20 Dallas, TX Dada August 21 Houston, TX Warehouse Live August 22 New Orleans, LA The Parish August 24 Orlando, FL SoundBar August 25 Tampa, FL Crowbar August 27 Atlanta, GA The Masquerade Hell August 28 Durham, NC Local 506 August 30 Richmond, VA Canal Club August 31 College Park, MD MilkBoy September 1 Pittsburgh, PA Rex Theater September 4 Hamden, CT Space Ballroom September 5 New York, NY Bowery Ballroom September 7 Toronto, ON Hard Luck September 8 Buffalo, NY Rec Room





Related Articles View More Music Stories

More Hot Stories For You