GothBoiClique Debuts TIRAMISU

Jun. 28, 2019  
GothBoiClique Debuts TIRAMISU

Internet-born emo collectiveGothBoiClique debuts a new song "Tiramisu" today-listen here. The song features seven of the ten members including Lil Tracy, Cold Hart, Horse Head, Mackned and Wicca Phase Springs Eternal with fish narc andYAWNS on production.

This summer, members of the group will embark on a headline North American tour following sold out European performances in June, with Misery Club's Zubin andFantasy Camp as support. The tour will debut the first iteration of the group's new live band set up with performances in New York, Los Angeles, Seattle, Portland as well as festival performances atLollapalooza and Mad Decent Block Party. See below for a full list of dates and purchase tickets here.

GothBoiClique rose to prominence in 2016 with their unprecedented marriage of emo and rap; blending indie, alternative, and pop-punk samples with hip-hop stylings. Themes of vulnerability and heartbreak are omnipresent in their lyrics, allowing GothBoiClique to resonate with tens of thousands of their cult-like fans. Sitting at ten artists, GothBoiClique's official roster includes Lil Tracy, Cold Hart, Wicca Phase Springs Eternal, Horse Head, Mackned, Yawns, fish narc, JPDreamthug, Doves and the late Lil Peep.

LOVE GANG FOREVER TOUR

July 20-21

Foxborough, MA

Mad Decent Block Party

July 30

Detroit, MI

El Club

July 31

Chicago, IL

Official Lollapalooza Aftershow

August 1

Chicago, IL

Lollapalooza

August 2

Lawrence, KS

Granada Theater

August 3

Minneapolis, MN

Amsterdam Bar & Hall

August 5

Denver, CO

Marquis Theater

August 6

Salt Lake City, UT

Kilby Court

August 8

Seattle, WA

CCT

August 9

Vancouver, BC

Fortune

August 10

Portland, OR

Hawthorne Theater

August 12

Oakland, CA

The New Parish

August 13

Sacramento, CA

Holy Diver

August 14

Los Angeles, CA

Lodge Room

August 16

Anaheim, CA

Chain Reaction

August 17

Phoenix, AZ

Rebel Lounge

August 19

Austin, TX

Stubb's Indoor

August 20

Dallas, TX

Dada

August 21

Houston, TX

Warehouse Live

August 22

New Orleans, LA

The Parish

August 24

Orlando, FL

SoundBar

August 25

Tampa, FL

Crowbar

August 27

Atlanta, GA

The Masquerade Hell

August 28

Durham, NC

Local 506

August 30

Richmond, VA

Canal Club

August 31

College Park, MD

MilkBoy

September 1

Pittsburgh, PA

Rex Theater

September 4

Hamden, CT

Space Ballroom

September 5

New York, NY

Bowery Ballroom

September 7

Toronto, ON

Hard Luck

September 8

Buffalo, NY

Rec Room


Related Articles View More Music Stories

More Hot Stories For You

  • Tex Perkins Celebrates The 10th Anniversary Of 'The Man In Black - The Songs & Story Of Johnny Cash'
  • VIDEO: Taylor Swift Gives Surprise Performance at The Stonewall Inn
  • Bon Dejeuner! Radio's Editor In Chief Chelsea Nortreus Announced The Launch Of BDR Magazine
  • Julien's Auctions Two-Day Legends Auction Results Announced
  • Grammy Nominee Kip Winger & Damien Gray Announce GET JACK Album Release, Available July 19
  • Emerging Alternative R&b Artist Alex Harris Releases Debut EP 'Pink Cloud'

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
    Â  Â 
    popup