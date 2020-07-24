Gospel Artist Chris Bender Releases New Single 'Glad In It'

Boston's Chris Bender has released his third single, "Glad In It." It is the follow-up to his Top 25 Billboard Gospel hit, "The Blood Song."

Born in Stoughton, Massachusetts and raised by his mother in Brockton, Massachusetts, Christopher Bender was surrounded by a loving and God-fearing environment. With a foundation built on the love of God, Chris grew up watching his family serve and operate in ministry. At the age of seven, Chris felt compelled to know Christ as his personal savior. At the age of thirteen, it was revealed to Chris that his purpose was to minister through worship, leading Chris to where he is today, sharing the love and gospel of Christ to the world.

Fast Forward to 2020...On July 24th, Chris Bender is releasing his brand new single, "Glad In It." It is the follow-up to his immensely popular sophomore single, "The Blood Song," which reached #22 on the Billboard Magazine Gospel Songs chart.

"Chris Bender is an incredible talent, and one that the music world will definitely take notice of," said Michael Stover of MTS Management Group. "He's got an amazing amount of energy, passion and commitment to his music and spreading the Gospel. I am so honored to have him in the MTS Family. 'Glad In It' should be among the top Gospel music releases this year."

Chris has been privileged to minister alongside some of Gospel's most influential such as Shirley Caesar, Donnie McClurkin, JJ Hairston, Fred Hammond, and Israel Houghton just to name a few. He has also been favored to work with Rashad McPherson (Featured on "You'll Live, Not Die", 2015), Ayana McDonald, David Altenor (Featured on "We Praise You", 2015), Amante Lacey (Featured on "Alive", 2016), and Matthew Greaves (featured on "Great is Yahweh", 2017). He was also recognized for winning the 2014 "Artist of the Year" Angelic Award in the winter of 2014 and "Best New Single" Eddy Award in the winter of 2019 for his first single, "More of You". Chris has since released his sophomore single, "The Blood Song" which debuted at #22 on the Billboard charts.

