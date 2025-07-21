Goose Unveil Goosemas 2025 and Additional Tour Dates

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Goose has unveiled plans for its 12th annual Goosemas holiday celebration, set for December 12-13 at Providence, RI’s Amica Mutual Pavilion. Presale sign-ups are available now here; fans who sign up will receive a unique code allowing access to the official Goose presale beginning Wednesday, July 23 at 10:00 am (local).

In addition, TED (single and 2-day) and SUPER TED (2-day) VIP packages will be available beginning Tuesday, July 22 at 10:00 am (local). Venue presales start Thursday, July 24 at 10:00 am (local). All presales end Thursday, July 24 at 10:00 pm (local). VIP & Goosemas Travel packages will be available beginning Tuesday July 22 at 10:00am (local). General on-sales begin Friday, July 25 at 10:00 am (local). $1 from every ticket sold will benefit Backline, a 501(c)(3) non-profit that connects music industry professionals and their families with mental health and wellness resources. For complete information, please visit here.

Having recently made their triumphant sold-out headline debut at New York City’s world-famous Madison Square Garden, Goose will return to the road this weekend with a performance at Newport, RI’s Newport Folk Festival, set for Friday, July 25. The band’s tour schedule will then resume next month with headline dates, festival appearances, and more.

Highlights include a sold-out performance at Burlington, VT’s Waterfront Park (September 14), two-night stands at Louisville, KY’s historic The Louisville Palace (September 23-24) and Richmond, VA’s Allianz Amphitheater at Riverfront (October 2-3), appearances at Huntington Bank Pavilion at Chicago’s Northerly Island (September 20), the Ameris Bank Amphitheatre in Alpharetta, GA (September 26), Charlotte, NC’s PNC Music Pavillion ( September 27), Philadelphia, PA’s TD Pavilion at the Mann (October 4), as well as a one-night-only show as special guest to Dave Matthews Band set for Sunday, August 31 at George, WA’s The Gorge Amphitheatre.

Upcoming months will also see Goose making an array of top-billed festival appearances including Park City, UT’s Park City Song Summit (August 16), Fredericton, NB’s Harvest Music Festival (September 12), Las Vegas, NV’s RISE (October 5), and Live Oak, FL’s Suwanee Hulaween (October 30-November 2).

In addition, Goose recently announced the second iteration of their annual destination festival, Viva El Gonzo, produced by 100x Hospitality and set for May 7-9, 2026 in San José del Cabo, Mexico. A three-day music and arts festival held in a sacred tropical oasis on the southern tip of the Baja California desert, Viva El Gonzo will see Goose playing all three nights, joined by an all-star assembly of special guests for an immersive musical experience like no other. A complete lineup will be announced soon. GA Festival Tickets, TED and Super TED VIP, and travel packages are available now exclusively here.

GOOSE – TOUR 2025

JULY

25 – Newport, RI – Newport Folk Festival *

AUGUST

16 – Park City, UT – Park City Song Summit *

28 – Iowa City, IA – University of Iowa’s Fall Welcome Concert

31 – George, WA – The Gorge Amphitheatre ^

SEPTEMBER

12 – Fredericton, NB – Harvest Music Festival *

14 – Burlington, VT – Waterfront Park (SOLD OUT)

17 – Madison, WI – Kohl Center †

19 – Sterling Heights, MI – Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

20 – Chicago, IL – Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

23 – Louisville, KY – The Louisville Palace

24 – Louisville, KY – The Louisville Palace

26 – Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre #

27 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion #

30 – Columbus, OH – KEMBA Live!

OCTOBER

2 – Richmond, VA – Allianz Amphitheater at Riverfront

3 – Richmond, VA – Allianz Amphitheater at Riverfront

4 – Philadelphia, PA – TD Pavilion at the Mann

5 – Las Vegas, NV – RISE *

30 - 11/2 – Live Oak, FL – Suwanee Hulaween *

DECEMBER

12 - Providence, RI - Amica Mutual Pavilion %

13 - Providence, RI - Amica Mutual Pavilion %

* FESTIVAL APPEARANCE

† W/ MT. JOY

^ SUPPORTING DAVE MATTHEWS BAND

# W/ PENELOPE ROAD

% GOOSEMAS

ABOUT GOOSE:

Goose is an American rock band known for its genre-blending sound, improvisational live performances, and dedicated fan base. Their latest release, Everything Must Go, is the first release since 2022’s critically acclaimed Dripfield. That album earned them #2 on Billboard’s “Top New Artist Albums” chart.

In their life as a band, they have sold out venues like Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall, Red Rocks Amphitheater, Forest Hills Stadium, performed on the likes of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, CBS Saturday Morning, and played their share of iconic music fests, including Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival, Austin City Limits Music Festival, and many more.