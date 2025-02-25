Good Terms to Support Youth Fountain on Upcoming Tour

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Alternative band Good Terms has announced that they will on the road this spring, supporting Youth Fountain on their North American headline tour. The shows kick off on May 28th in Sacramento, with stops to follow in Anaheim, Atlanta, Baltimore, Hartford, Milwaukee, Denver, and more. Tickets for the upcoming tour go on sale this Friday, February 28th at 10am local time. For a full list of shows, see below or visit here.

Vocalist / guitarist Brian McShea shares: “We’re so pumped to hit the road with Youth Fountain! We’re hitting a bunch of cities we’ve always wanted to hit, playing for friends haven't seen for a long time. Our new songs are so much fun to play; I’m excited to get the Youth Fountain crowd circling pitting! I also have a birthday landing on this tour, and I couldn’t think of a better way to celebrate. Gonna be a Hell Yeah Brother way to kick off the summer.”

Upcoming Tour Dates:

5/28 - Sacramento, CA @ Goldfield Trading Post

5/29 - Fresno, CA @ Strummer's

5/31 - Anaheim, CA @ Chain Reaction

6/1 - Mesa, AZ @ The Underground

6/3 - Fort Worth, TX @ Tulips

6/4 - San Antonio, TX @ Vibes Underground

6/6 - Atlanta, GA @ Altar

6/7 - Raleigh, NC @ Kings

6/8 - Baltimore, MD @ Metro Gallery

6/10 - Richmond, VA @ Canal Club

6/12 - Amityville, NY @ Amityville Music Hall

6/13 - Hartford, CT @ Webster Underground

6/14 - Buffalo, NY @ Rec Room

6/15 - Asbury Park, NJ @ House Of Independents

6/17 - Columbus, OH @ Ace Of Cups

6/18 - Grand Rapids, MI @ Pyramid Scheme

6/19 - Milwaukee, WI @ X-Ray Arcade

6/21 - Denver, CO @ HQ

6/22 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby

About Good Terms:

Good Terms are back with a new album Burnout, it is the sound of a band dismantling any preconception of who they are and what they sound like, putting every musical option back on the table and diving headfirst into every unorthodox influence. Good Terms formulated 12 songs that are completely unique from each other and then sowed every piece back together into one cohesive work with multiple intertwining lyrical themes of identity, alienation, and perspective. Burnout is anxious, hopeful, confused, angsty, longing, joyous, loving, regretful, pissed, wistful, sincere, and cathartic. It juxtaposes moments that feel like the sonic recreation of the dread meme with others that feel like the triumphant ending scene of The Land Before Time. This album will have you simultaneously clearing your sinuses from extreme levels of stank face, dusting off your old air guitar, wanting to do spin kicks in your living room, reconnecting with your younger self, and wishing that you took an extra bite of your crazy aunt’s special brownie. It’s mosh ready, 420 friendly, and hell yeah brother approved.

Burnout is supported with nearly half their album spinning on stations as SiriusXM Faction Punk and idobi Radio on rotation and North American tours including a recent sold out direct support tour with Hawthorne Heights and west coast tour with Driveways earlier this month. The album began to take shape when the song "Cough" took a viral whirlwind leap in July 2024 and has soared as the band's go-to jam. You can find Burnout in vinyl shops as Banquet Records, Rough Trade (EU/UK), Amoeba Records, Fingerprints Records, and many more.

Photo Credit: Sam Laponis

