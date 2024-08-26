Good Neighbours Unveil New Track 'Bloom' Ahead of Self-Titled Debut EP

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Ahead of the start of their first-ever North American headlining tour on September 3, rising British duo Good Neighbours are back with a brand new track, "Bloom," along with the announcement of their debut self-titled EP, due out October 4 via Capitol Records.

The 5-track EP includes two new songs, including the just released "Bloom" and the previously unheard "Weekend Boy," alongside previously released tracks, "Keep It Up," "Daisies" and their huge, debut breakout single, "Home."



Recently, Good Neighbours shared their cover of Sabrina Carpenter's hit single 'Espresso', for Triple J's Like A Version. Watch the special performance HERE. This led to a swath of calls from fans to release their version officially, which they did earlier this month, stream it HERE. This exceptional cover, alongside covers of Taylor Swift's 'Wildest Dreams' and a mashup of MGMT's 'Time To Pretend' and Lorde's 'Perfect Places', as recorded for Jack Saunders show on BBC Radio 1, will be available as bonus tracks on the vinyl and CD formats of the EP.

Speaking about their latest single, "Bloom," the band reveals, "We wrote 'Bloom' on a sunny day in January before 'Home' went viral on the internet. It was the first sun of the year and that's how I think the song sounds. It's about letting go of your inhibitions with someone and taking it all as it comes, knowing you'll be there no matter what. Kinda feels a bit like this year."

Optimism and connection are also key ingredients of Good Neighbours. Their music is an amalgamation of their emotive indie influences of yesteryear such as MGMT, Passion Pit and Bleachers. They came together to create an indie-euphoric dreamscape of sound and vision for a subdued generation. Live, they bring the inclusive party to fans every time, and on September 3, Good Neighbours begin their first-ever North American Tour, playing eight cities including Toronto, New York City, Philadelphia, Chicago, Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Denver, before concluding in Tempe, AZ on September 15. American singer-songwriter Ber will join the duo as support. For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit HERE.



The flurry of news and announcements comes hot on the heels of the release of Good Neighbours' most recent single, "Daisies," a "low self-esteem anthem" which PopDust hailed as the "perfect dose of summertime in one song." Listen to "Daisies" HERE and watchthe live performance video filmed at the band's sold-out show at Village Underground in London HERE.

"Bloom" and "Daisies" serve as the follow up to "Keep It Up," a rousing pep-talk of a song lauded by Billboard as "a charming shout-along piano-pop number" that "keeps the sunshine rolling," and their huge, breakout debut single, "Home" - the first true viral success of the year, amassing more than 350 million global streams, officiating it as the most streamed debut single globally from a new artist in 2024. "Home" entered the singles charts in 13 countries including the UK (#26) and the Billboard Hot 100 (for 11 weeks) and has spent 17 weeks in the Top 10 on Billboard's Hot Rock Songs chart, along with impressive radio airplay on more than 200 stations in the US across all formats, landing the song in the Top 5 at AAA and in the Top 10 at Alternative Radio.



At home in the UK, Good Neighbours sold out The Sebright Arms in November 2023, off the back of one SoundCloud demo. In February of this year, they packed out Hackney's The Victoria for their second-ever headline, and the next day, they sold out London's Lexington in under an hour. Due to such demand, they added another London show at Village Underground, which quickly sold out as well.mGood Neighbours are Scott Verrill and Oli Fox.

DIGITAL EP

1. Keep It Up

2. Daisies

3. Home

4. Bloom

5. Weekend Boy

WORLD TOUR DATES

08/23 - Leeds Festival - Leeds, UK*

08/25 - Reading Festival - Reading, UK*



09/03 - Axis Club Theatre - Toronto, ON+

09/04 - Bowery Ballroom - New York, NY+

09/06 - The Foundry at the Fillmore - Philadelphia, PA+

09/08 - Lincoln Hall - Chicago, IL+

09/11 - Troubadour - Los Angeles, CA+

09/12 - Rickshaw Shop - San Francisco, CA+

09/14 - Marquis - Denver, CO+

09/15 - Marquee - Tempe, AZ+



09/18 - Reeperbahn Festival - Hamburg, DE*

10/04 - Belgrave Music Hall - Leeds, UK+

10/05 - Neighbourhood Festival - Manchester, UK*

10/07 - King Tuts Wah Wah Hut - Glasgow, UK+

10/08 - The Grove - Newcastle, UK+

10/09 - Bodega - Nottingham, UK+

10/11 - Mama Roux's - Birmingham, UK+

10/12 - Patterns - Brighton, UK+

10/14 - The Exchange - Bristol, UK+

10/15 - The Joiners Arms - Southampton, UK+

10/17 - Electric Brixton - London, UK+

10/23 - AB Club - Brussels, BE+

10/24 - La Maroquinerie - Paris, FR+

10/25 - London Calling - Amsterdam, NL*

10/28 - VEGA - Copenhagen, DK+

10/30 - Privatclub - Berlin, DE+

+ Headline Show

*Festival Performance

About Good Neighbours

Good Neighbours is a band born out of small towns and spare time. Scott and Oli have neighboring studios at their building in East London, and first began making music for the project together out of desire to make something positive and unpolished in a scene where most music felt quite mellow and intimate. Over the course of 2023, they began making music for the love of it, and only by summer realized they needed to create a band to release their songs under. With an urge to rekindle the early 2000s excitement of bands like Passion Pit and MGMT, Good Neighbours are a nod to classic songwriting and raucous production, inspired by A24, friendship and a cinematic approach to music.

