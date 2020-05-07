Goo Goo Dolls Debut Brand New Lyric Video For 'Fearless'

Multi-platinum, four-time GRAMMY-nominated rock band Goo Goo Dolls have debuted a brand new lyric video for their uplifting single "Fearless," one of the standout songs from the band's 12th studio album Miracle Pill [Warner Records]. Directed and produced by Michael Perlmutter, the comic-book-inspired piece is a heartfelt celebration of life's everyday heroes.

Watch the video below!

Yesterday, Goo Goo Dolls also released a live performance of "Fearless" in association with Global Citizen for their "Together At Home" Series. The stripped-down rendition was recorded in an effort to spread awareness and raise funds for the World Health Organization to help end the coronavirus.

Miracle Pill officially arrived in September 2019 via Warner Records. The album was described as "potentially the biggest Dolls album released to date [Planet Rock]", as well as one that "easily stands alongside the best of their career [PopMatters]." In addition to "Lost," the engaging and timely album also features numerous other instant-classics such as the smash single "Miracle Pill" and the uplifting slow-burn "Autumn Leaves."





