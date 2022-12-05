Goo Goo Dolls Announce 'The Big Night Out' Summer 2023 Tour With O.A.R.

Multi-platinum, four-time GRAMMY-nominated rock band Goo Goo Dolls have revealed the details for their The Big Night Out Tour with O.A.R. The massive summer 2023 tour will kick off on July 24, 2023 in Tampa, FL at Coachman Park and roll through major outdoor venues coast-to-coast before concluding on September 7, 2023 in Highland, CA at Yaamava' Theater.

Tickets go on-sale this Friday, December 9 at 10am local time - to purchase tickets, go here.

Goo Goo Dolls will be partnering with Joe Torre Safe At Home for the tour, a nonprofit founded in 2002 by Ali and Joe Torre to provide healing and education services to youth who have been traumatized by exposure to violence including domestic violence, child abuse, teen dating abuse, and sexual assault to help break the cycle of violence.

On the upcoming tour, John Rzeznik shared, "I'm so proud to finally be able to announce our summer tour with a great band and our friends O.A.R. It's going to be an amazing night of great music for everyone so BE THERE!!!"

O.A.R.'s Marc Roberge added, "After working on separate albums in the same studio all last year, John and I realized pretty quickly how much fun we'd have on tour together. We're all band guys, love being musicians, and started planning a special night that all our fans would enjoy."

Last month, Goo Goo Dolls wrapped up a major North American headline tour in support of their latest studio album Chaos in Bloom. It marked the band's first headline tour since 2019 and saw them perform a career-encompassing set that featured multiple songs from Chaos in Bloom along with other hits from their complete discography including the indelible hit "Iris," which eclipsed 1 billion streams on Spotify earlier this year.

The first album of their career to be produced by frontman John Rzeznik, Chaos in Bloom finds the band continuing to evolve just as they have for nearly four decades together. Consisting of 10 tracks including singles "Yeah, I Like You" and "You Are The Answer", Chaos in Bloom is an album of biting sarcasm, stadium-ready choruses, and the type of spear-sharp songwriting that's led them to becoming one of the most influential alternative rock groups of all time.

Currently, frontman John Rzeznik is gearing up to take the iHeartRadio Theater stage in Los Angeles on December 13th for a special acoustic performance. The show will stream at 7pm PT/10pm ET on YouTube.com/iHeartRadio and broadcasted on iHeartMedia's Hot AC stations.

GOO GOO DOLLS - THE BIG NIGHT OUT SUMMER TOUR w/ O.A.R.

Jul 24 - Tampa, FL - Coachman Park

Jul 26 - Boca Raton, FL - Mizner Park Amphitheater

Jul 27 - Saint Augustine, FL - The Saint Augustine Amphitheatre

Jul 29 - Albertville, AL - Sand Mountain Park & Amphitheater

Jul 30 - Atlanta, GA - Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park

Aug 01 - Simpsonville, SC - CCNB Amphitheatre at Heritage Park

Aug 02 - Greensboro, NC - White Oak Amphitheatre

Aug 04 - Columbia, MD - Merriweather Post Pavilion

Aug 05 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

Aug 06 - Bethel, NY - Bethel Woods Center for the Arts - The Pavilion

Aug 08 - Saratoga Springs, NY - SPAC

Aug 09 - Bethlehem, PA - Musikfest

Aug 11 - Atlantic City, NJ - The Borgata

Aug 12 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center

Aug 13 - Bridgeport, CT - Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater

Aug 15 - Boston, MA - Leader Bank Pavilion

Aug 16 - Syracuse, NY - St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater

Aug 18 - Cincinnati, OH - PNC Pavilion

Aug 19 - Sterling Heights, MI - Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

Aug 20 - Cleveland, OH - Blossom Music Center

Aug 22 - Chicago, IL - Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

Aug 23 - Indianapolis, IN - TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park

Aug 25 - Franklin, TN - FirstBank Amphitheater

Aug 26 - Maryland Heights, MO - Saint Louis Music Park

Aug 27 - Kansas City, MO - Starlight Theatre

Aug 30 - Denver, CO - Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre

Aug 31 - Sandy, UT - Sandy Amphitheater

Sep 02 - Seattle, WA - TBD

Sep 03 - Seattle, WA - TBD

Sep 04 - Bend, OR - Hayden Homes Amphitheater

Sep 06 - Irvine, CA - FivePoint Amphitheatre

Sep 07 - Highland, CA - Yaamava' Theater *without O.A.R.

ABOUT GOO GOO DOLLS

Formed by Rzeznik and Takac in Buffalo, NY during 1986, Goo Goo Dolls have quietly broken records, contributed a string of staples to the American songbook, connected to millions of fans, and indelibly impacted popular music for three-plus decades.

Beyond selling 15 million records worldwide, the group has garnered four GRAMMY® Award nominations and nearly a dozen platinum & gold singles combined, and seized a page in the history books by achieving 16 number one and Top 10 hits.

As a result, they hold the all-time radio record for "Most Top 10 Singles." Thus far, A Boy Named Goo [1995] has gone double-platinum, Dizzy Up The Girl five-times-platinum, and Gutterflower [2002] and Let Love In [2006] both went gold as Something for the Rest of Us [2010] and Magnetic [2013] bowed in the Top 10 of the Billboard Top 200.

Their music continues to reach new audiences around the world and rack up platinum & gold statuses - including the recently platinum-certified "Slide", "Black Balloon" and "Better Days" - and has been covered by everyone from Taylor Swift to Phoebe Bridgers and Maggie Rogers, Demi Lovato and more.

Among a string of hits, "Iris" clutched the #1 spot on Billboard's Adult Top 40 chart for 18 weeks would be named "#1 Top 40 Song of the Last 20 Years." The track recently achieved seven-times-platinum status and re-entered the Billboard charts this year, yet again proving the timelessness of Goo Goo Dolls' illustrious catalog.

ABOUT O.A.R.

O.A.R. might just be music's biggest, best kept secret. The platinum-certified Rockville, MD band has quietly sold out Madison Square Garden twice, filled Red Rocks Amphitheater a dozen times, earned platinum and gold plaques, lit up the Times Square New Year's Eve celebration, and built one of the most committed fanbases in the world.

The group-Marc Roberge [lead vocals, guitar], Richard On [lead guitar, backing vocals], Chris Culos [drums], Benj Gershman [bass], and Jerry DePizzo [saxophone, guitar, backing vocals] accompanied by MikelParis [keys, backing vocals, percussion], and Jon Lampley [trumpet, backing vocals]-have recently released their tenth studio album 'The Arcade' and are joining forces with the Goo Goo Dolls for an extensive summer tour.